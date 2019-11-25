Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 25

The massive balloons that fly over New York City to celebrate Thanksgiving may be a no-show this year due to a blustery weather forecast.

Frozen 2 smashed worldwide box office records during its opening weekend.

And don’t mess with this grandma! Check out the story of the elderly woman who physically defended her home from an intruder.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: The Thanksgiving Day Parade May Be Without Balloons

The organizers of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are crossing their fingers and hoping for a favorable forecast for this Thursday’s big event. The iconic balloons that fly over the streets of Manhattan may never make it off the ground this year due to projected high winds.

The balloons are not allowed to fly if the winds are too powerful, due to city regulations. The National Weather Service is forecasting that winds will reach 22 miles per hour in New York City on Thursday, wind gusts reaching 39 miles per hour. The balloons are not permitted to fly if the wind gusts exceed 34 miles per hour.

These rules were put in place after 1997. That year, handlers lost control of the Cat in the Hat balloon due to powerful winds. Four people were injured as the six-story balloon collided with objects and rained debris down on the crowd. One woman was in a coma for nearly a month after being struck in the head.

The final decision may not be made until Thursday morning. The last time the balloons were grounded was in 1971. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and it’s estimated that more than 50 million people watch the parade on television.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: ‘Frozen 2’ Sets A New Box Office Record For an Animated Film

The worldwide phenomenon has returned. #Frozen2 is now playing in theaters. pic.twitter.com/6BzZ6S84Uq — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 23, 2019

Frozen 2 hit theaters over the weekend and it performed better than any other animated movie in history. The film brought in $350 million worldwide, $127 million of which came from ticket sales in the United States.

It’s the highes-grossing opening weekend for an animated movie ever. It beat out the remade version of The Lion King, which had set the record with $245 million during its opening weekend back in July.

Critics have not been as pleased with the sequel as they were with the original Frozen. The sequel has a lower rating on Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore gave it an A-. The 2013 movie received an A+. But the box office numbers would indicate that fans have a more favorable view than the critics.

Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff all returned as the voices of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff. In Frozen 2, the group leaves Arendelle and heads to the Enchanted Forest to try to find the source of Elsa’s powers.

OFF-BEAT: Bodybuilding Grandmother Beat a Much-Younger Man After He Broke Into Her House

'He picked the wrong house': Bodybuilder, 82, fights break-in suspectRochester, N.Y. (WHAM) – An 82-year-old woman found herself in danger after she says a man broke into her home – until she turned the tables on the intruder. Willie Murphy says she was getting ready for bed Thursday night, just after 11 p.m., when a man began pounding on her door. See more here: https://13wham.com/news/local/he-picked-the-wrong-house-82-year-old-beats-up-break-in-suspect 2019-11-25T12:18:01.000Z

Willie Murphy is an 82-year-old woman who lives by herself in Rochester, New York. But she’s far from your average grandmother. Murphy works out at the local YMCA and has won awards for bodybuilding. She told the news outlet WHAM-TV that she can deadlift 225 pounds.

And Murphy recently demonstrated why she’s not someone to mess with or underestimate. Last week, a man was pounding at her door as she was getting ready for bed. Murphy said the man was yelling for her to call an ambulance, claiming that he was sick. Murphy called 911 but did not open the door.

But the man managed to break the door and enter the house. Murphy said she picked up a table and hit the man with it, knocking him to the ground and breaking the table. She explained that she jumped on him, dumped shampoo on his face, and hit him with a broom. Police eventually arrived and took the man to the hospital.

Murphy said she’s not pressing charges against the man for breaking in. She told WHAM-TV, “I’m alone and I’m old. But guess what? I’m tough.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.