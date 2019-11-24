Goo Hara Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Goo Hara, the K-pop singer, has been found dead in South Korea at the age of 28, according to Daily Variety. News of Goo Hara’s death broke on the morning of November 24, 2019.

Goo Hara’s cause of death is not yet clear and remains under investigation. Fans took to social media to express their pain. “We love you queen😭❤️” wrote one on her Instagram page. “Rest in peace, dear. Sleep well and sweet dreams. 😥💔,” wrote another.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Goo Hara Tried to Commit Suicide Last Spring

Although it’s not clear whether her cause of death was suicide, Daily Variety reports that Goo Hara did try to commit suicide in the past, last March 2019.

That occurred when her ex-boyfriend was accused of threatening to assault her and release a sex video, causing her agency to let her go, Variety reports.

South China Morning Post reports that the issue with the boyfriend dated to 2018, when she filed a lawsuit against him and he ended up with an 18 month prison term after being accused of threatening “to upload a secretly taken photo of her.”

The site reports that South Korea has one of the highest suicide rates in the world.

2. Goo Hara Had Just Appeared in Comeback Performances

Things seemed to be looking better for Goo Hara, according to the BBC, which reported she had just starred in a string of “comeback performances” last week.

She was a member of the now-disbanded K-pop group Kara since 2008 and also released her own music as a solo artist and appeared on television, BBC reported.

3. Her Last Instagram Post Read, ‘Good Night’

View this post on Instagram 잘자 A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:04am PST

Goo Hara was an Instagram influencer, and she posted a final message to her 1.5 million followers. It was a picture of herself in bed that she posted on Saturday.

“Good night,” it reads. Her name on Instagram is Koo Hara.

4. Goo Hara Was Found Dead in Her Home, Reports Say View this post on Instagram A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on Nov 11, 2019 at 6:36pm PST

Goo was found dead inside her home at about 9 a.m. GMT on Sunday November 24, 2019, BBC reports. According to South China Morning Post, Goo Hara lived in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul.

5. Other K-pop Members Have Committed Suicide

Only a month ago, the K-pop world was mourning the death of another star, Sulli. According to BBC, the former member of the band f(x) was only 25 years old when she was found dead in her home in South Korea. Goo was friends with Sulli and posted on social media about her death.

The cause of death for Sulli was a suspected suicide, BBC reported. You can read more about Sulli’s death here.

Sulli had told Mirror UK that she felt “alone” and “exhausted” while she was with the band, commenting: “I was under so much pressure. I often felt scared. We [f(x)] felt so much pressure. I did what someone told me to do without knowing the reason.”

READ NEXT: The Death of Sulli.