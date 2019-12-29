Church of Christ Shooting: 2 Dead, 1 Critical In White Settlement, Texas

Two people have been killed, and on critically injured after a shooting took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ located in Texas.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty confirmed that one person died at the scene of the shooting, and one person died en route to a hospital. A third victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Church of Christ was live-streaming their Sunday services on their YouTube channel, and while the motive remains unclear, a man is seen running in a firing off shots while church-goers ducked under their seats in fear, as reported by the New York Daily News. The video has since been removed from the church’s YouTube channel.

The West Freeway Church of Christ is located at 1900 S Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement. Multiple police and EMS units are on the scene on the reported incident. White Settlement is located in Tarrant County, a northwest suburb of Forth Worth.

WFAA-TV Reporter Jason Whitely tweeted, “Video shows a man enters the sanctuary with a rifle and fired three shots.”

A local driving by the area tweeted, “Does anyone know what happened at the west freeway Church of Christ in Fort Worth Texas interstate 30 in Las Vegas Trail? several ambulances and several firetrucks and a fleet of police cars were there with everything blockaded.”

A Suspect Is Reportedly In Custody

UPDATE – One suspect in custody. At least three injured, one reported to be fatal. This is happening now at the West Freeway Church of Christ. Updates here: https://t.co/9aQ9lv7Nju — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 29, 2019

As reported by the DFW scanner account on Twitter, multiple unites responded to an “active threat” at the Church of Christ in White Settlement, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

WFAA-TV’s Whitley reported that “Church security (armed members) subdued [the suspect].”

The Church of Christ Shooting Took Place The Morning After 5 People Were Stabbed At A Rabbi’s Shul in Monsey

On the evening on December 28, five people were stabbed by a machete-wielding attacker, who was later identified as Grafton Thomas, near a New York synagogue. Grafton entered a Monsey, New York, rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebrations on Saturday, authorities said. The synagogue, known as Rabbi Rottenburg’s shul, is located on Forshay Road in Rockland County, New York. The suspect was later arrested in New York City after fleeing from the scene.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday morning outside of the synagogue, “This is intolerance, meets ignorance, meets illegality. This is an intolerant time in this country. We see anger, we see hatred exploding. It is an American cancer in the body politic. It literally turns one cell in the body against others. We have seen it here in the state of New York. This is about the 13th incident of anti-Semitism in just the past few weeks. It comes during a period of high holidays for the Jewish people. At the end of the day, it’s not just about words, it’s about action. And we have seen enough in New York. This is violence spurred by hate. It is mass violence and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism. Let’s call it what it is.”

