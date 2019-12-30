Keith Thomas Kinnunen: Church of Christ Shooter Dead

Three people were killed after a shooting took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ on December 29. The shooter has been identified by authorities as Keith Thomas Kinnunen.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty confirmed that one person died at the scene of the shooting, and one person died en route to the hospital. Hospital officials confirmed that one of these victims was the shooter. The third victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead by White Settlement police chief J.P. Bevering.

One victim was identified as Deacon Anton “Tony” Wallace. He was 64. The second victim was identified as Rich White by KTXS reporter Daniela Ibarra.

At around 10:57 a.m. local time, multiple police, ATF, FBI and EMS units reported to the scene. The Church of Christ was live-streaming their Sunday services on their YouTube channel, and while the motive remains unclear, a man is firing off two shots while church-goers ducked under their seats in fear. The video, which has since been removed from the church’s YouTube channel, also showed an armed security guard, identified as Jack Wilson, taking down the gunman with a single shot.

This is the scene outside West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement/Fort Worth. @FortWorthFire says 3 people shot, including the gunman. Worried family members are outside. Church members and witnesses are still inside being questioned @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/AS34KKNSzj — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoTV) December 29, 2019

The West Freeway Church of Christ is located at 1900 S Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, a northwest suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.

The Shooter Had A Criminal Record

As reported by NBC News, Dallas FBI field office special agent Matt DeSarno said that investigators were working on figuring out the shooter’s motive. He described the man as a “relatively transient” person with roots in the area. The shooter also had a criminal record, and had been arrested multiple times in various cities.

Bevering said of the shooter appeared to have walked into the church and sat down. “He got up, pulled out a shotgun and fired it at a parishioner,” Bevering said. “That parishioner is deceased.”

Tiffany Wallace, who witnessed the shooting, described the gunman as a white man with a fake beard and black hair who was wearing a trench coat.

The Church of Christ Was Filled With Armed Members & Parishioner Jack Wilson Killed The Shooter With A Single Shot

WFAA-TV’s Whitley reported that “Church security (armed members) subdued [the suspect].” The suspect was later confirmed as dead by hospital officials.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told reporters that Wilson drew his weapons and “took out the killer immediately, saving am untold number of lives.”

Jack Wilson, who’s the President of On Target Firearms Academy, and campaigning to be the Precinct 3 Commissioner, was the gunman who shot the shooter.

READ NEXT: Green Bay Packers Send Lions’ Marvin Jones Condolences After Son’s Death