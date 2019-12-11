Jersey City Victims of Mass Shooting: Tributes, Names & Photos

Leah Minda Ferencz, the co-owner of the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, and Moshe Deutsch, a member of the Jewish community there, were named by the Jewish press as two of the three civilian victims who lost their lives in the four-hour shootout that also took the life of a dedicated cop, Detective Joseph Seals.

Jersey City authorities have not yet named the civilian victims. So far, they have only named Seals, who was a veteran police detective assigned to a high-volume district, who had taken more guns off the streets than anyone on the force, and who was a married father of five children. His heroism was widely praised.

However, multiple Jewish publications have also named Ferencz and Deutsch. Jersey City’s mayor now says the victims were targeted. And The New York Times reported that “a suspect had published anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online.” The suspects have not been named. However, they took the lives of good people who leave behind grieving families, friends, and communities.

This post will be updated with a bio and photos of each victim as more is known and all of the names are released.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop tweeted, “Last night after extensive review of our CCTV system it has now become clear from the cameras that these two individuals targeted the Kosher grocery location on MLK Dr – the 2 JCPD officers that were on a foot post one block away immediately responded/engaged and prevented the perpetrators from leaving that location and harming any further civilians. At this time we have no credible further threats from this incident but out of an abundance of caution we will be increasing our police presence in the community.”

He added: “Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats.”

That was a turnabout from comments officials gave in two press conferences earlier in the day on December 10, in which they stated that they had no indication that terrorism or a hate crime was involved.

The JC Kosher Supermarket was the only Kosher grocery in its thriving Jewish neighborhood. New York television stations also reported that the slain police officer may have been investigating the weekend homicide of a Jersey City man named Michael Rumberger when he came across the suspects in a stolen U-Haul van in a cemetery. The black-clad suspects shot and killed the cop, shooting him in the back of the head according to NJ.com, and then ditched the van, which may have incendiary devices in it, and ran into the bodega. Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly confirmed that police think the suspects killed the three civilians inside the store. He has not confirmed whether they were involved in Rumberger’s unsolved death, which you can reach about here.

Here’s what’s known about the victims so far:

Detective Joseph Seals

Joseph ‘Joe’ Seals, the Jersey City police detective who was shot and killed in what was described as an “ambush,” was remembered as a veteran officer who leaves behind a large family and was a “great cop” with previous heroism on the force. He took many guns off the streets.

His top post on Facebook showcased a makeshift way to stop active shooters. He often posted memorial tributes to other fallen officers.

Seals was described as a “long-time veteran” who joined the Jersey City force in 2006. He worked for a Ceasefire Unit, and the chief, Mike Kelly, said in a news conference that Seals was “our leading police officer in moving guns from the street. Dozens and dozens of handguns he’s responsible for removing from the street.” He also once saved a woman from a rapist and tracked down a robbery ring.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family during this Christmas season and beyond,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop wrote in a statement. “We take for granted sometimes the selfless work a police officer does when they wear that uniform. In the end they are people that volunteered to keep everyone else safe regardless of the circumstance. Today we tragically lost Joe as he was serving the ppl of Jersey City that he volunteered to serve. I know I speak for all the residents that we are grateful for all he has done for our city. Rest In Peace.”

You can read about his life here. He was remembered by the mayor as “somebody who was involved in the city. Officers in other precincts knew who he was because he was a good cop.”

“Our hearts go out to him. We believe he was killed while trying to interdict these bad guys. This is all being investigated,” Kelly said. The chief indicated that the officer was looking for “guns” and was killed in the cemetery. However, the exact circumstances remain fuzzy.

The slain police officer leaves a large grieving family. Seals was described by Kelly as a “married father of five.” Although four children are pictured in the above photo, Seals’ Facebook page indicates he also had an older daughter. His wife filled her Facebook page with photos showing a large, loving family. Joe Seals wrote on Facebook that he graduated from Bayonne High School, which is located in Bayonne, NJ.

Joe Vuotolo, a neighbor, described Seals as a family man to NJ.com.

“For Halloween, he would climb up on the house, on the roof and put up these crazy decorations for the kids,” he said. “A really great guy. It’s a shame. It’s a tough thing when you lose somebody. Then when you lose them during the holidays and you’ve got young kids, they’re going to be waiting for Santa Claus.”

Joseph Seals was promoted to detective in 2017.

Seals was known to turn out for community events with his family. Former Jersey City Police Chief Robert Cowan told NJ.com: “He was a really good street cop. When I was out on the street…I would see him and his partner always out there. They were always working. They were aggressive cops. They made the city safer.”

Leah Minda Ferencz

Chabad Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, who shops at the JC Kosher Supermarket store, told Times of Israel that he spoke to Leah’s husband, Moishe Ferencz, but Moishe didn’t know his wife had been killed yet. Online records show that both Leah and Moishe are in their early 30s; they also tie Moishe to the business. Online records indicate she sometimes went by Mindy Ferencz.

“He told me he had just walked out of the store into the synagogue not five feet away just before this happened, and then he couldn’t get back for hours,” Schapiro said, according to Times of Israel and The Associated Press. “His wife was inside the store. He said, ‘I hope my wife is safe.’”

The Times of Israel reported that Leah Ferencz was the “store owner,” along with her husband.

The business was incorporated in 2017, according to New Jersey state records. Her husband’s name is Moishe Ferencz, and online records show she was sometimes called Mindy Ferencz.

According to the Times of Israel, the Ferencz store is the “only kosher supermarket in the area and a central fixture for the growing community.” A yeshiva and a synagogue are close by. The newspaper said that about 100 Jewish families live in that area, mostly moving there from Brooklyn.

Chabad described the store as “a focal point of the Greenville neighborhood’s growing Jewish community.”

According to Chabad, the Ferenczes are parents of three. BoroPark24 described her as “Mrs. Leah Mindel Ferencz, a”h, 33-year-old wife of R. Moshe Duvid Ferencz, and daughter of R. Benyumin Hersh Greenfeld.”

NJ.com reported that “Members of the Jewish community were among the dead, and Fulop said he was in contact with the Jewish community in the city.”

The reviews of the grocery on Google rave about it. “Kosher supermarket. Come every Thursday to get delicious kosher cholent & kugel,” wrote one man. Here are some other comments:

“Great place for basic kosher food and a nice little sandwich bar.”

“Great the best kosher store in this area.”

“Good selection for a small spot been waiting a long time for a kosher place to open.”

“Decent selection. Great service.”

“Run by nice people.”

You can read more about Leah Ferencz here.

Moshe Deutsch

The Jewish media reported a second civilian victim as Moshe Deutsch, and indicated that both he and Ferencz were “members of the local Hasidic community.” The third civilian victim was not named.

Deutsch was described as “Ha’bucher Moshe Hersh Deutsch, z”l, 24-year-old son of R. Shulem Deutch.” A photo will be added of Deutsch when one is obtained, along with more bio.

Surviving Jewish Witness

The widespread Jewish media accounts stem from Chabad.org, which reported that a witness had confirmed that Leah and Moshe were among the victims, writing, “An eyewitness confirmed that two of the civilians are members of the Chassidic community, Leah Minda Ferencz, of Jersey City, who owned the store with her husband, and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch, 24, of Brooklyn.”

Chabad.org described a horrific scene in which “one Chassidic Jew was evacuated to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is recovering in good condition.” According to the site, that person, who was not named, had “slipped out the back door of the store when the shooting began and was struck multiple times.”

Chabad also detailed the chilling account of a surviving victim, quoting him as saying: “I was standing by the salad bar in the grocery and I heard three shots, bullets shattered the glass of the grocery. Suddenly I saw two people come in, with long black raincoats and long guns. They tried to point the gun at me, I pushed it away and ran away.”

Surviving Police Who Were Shot: Ray Sanchez & Mariela Fernandez

Kelly said in a news conference that police received a call of shots fired on the afternoon of December 10, 2019. When police responded, they were “immediately engaged by high-power rifle fire.” At the same time, they learned an officer, later identified as Seals, a Cease Fire unit officer known for removing guns off the streets, “was down in another part of the city.”

Kelly described the crime scene as “very extensive and is at three locations at least. We have one stolen U-Haul vehicle that may contain an incendiary device. It’s being examined by the bomb squad. We have five people DOA inside the store. We believe two of them are bad guys, and we believe three of them are not and may be civilians who were inside the store,” he said. That brings the death toll to six.

According to Kelly, “We called for mutual aid from our partners – FBI, Port Authority, all surrounding municipalities, ATF. At that time, we set up a tactical advantage. Continued to take gunfire for hours. Two more police officers were hit by gunfire. One sustained an injury to the shoulder. One sustained an injury to the body,” he said.

Those officers were named as Ray Sanchez and Mariela Fernandez. They’ve been treated and released from the hospital.