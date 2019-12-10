Jersey City Active Shooter Reports at Grocery Store

An active shooter was firing at police at a corner grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, and at least one officer was shot. “He’s shooting again. He’s shooting again,” an officer said on the police scanner. Tactical officers were responding. “Keep your people safe,” one officer said on the dispatch audio. You can listen to the live audio later in this article. Police dispatch audio indicated that there were two suspects, a man and a woman.

Police described the scene as “chaotic,” and there were reports that an officer was shot. The two suspects jumped out of a U-Haul van and ran into the corner store, according to scanner transmissions. A man was down inside the store, and someone had put a glass coffee pot in view. Police worried that it could be a “device.” The window in the back was garbage bag taped, police said. The bodega in question was located at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City. The specific address was 223 MLK Drive, according to NJ.com.

Police were surrounding the store. They wanted to make sure that police had a “line of fire.”

#BREAKING Update : Video shows the police response to the active shooter situation in Jersey City. Two Gunmen are said to be now in a store that has been surrounded by the police.pic.twitter.com/9pXDNE8lZJ — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) December 10, 2019

“Police are responding to an active shooter situation in Jersey City,” according to NBC New York. The television station reported, via sources in Hudson County, that one police officer may have been hit. ABC News also reported that an officer was shot. The condition of the officer was not clear.

NJ.com reported that a police officer appears to have been shot in Bayview Cemetery. The New Jersey newspaper reported that, at one point, “the gunmen are shooting at anyone they see on the street and… fired at the Sacred Heart School.”

The TV station reported that a person with a long gun “is firing from a bodega.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Live Dispatch Audio Showed the Suspects Were a Male & Female Dressed in Black, Possibly Wearing Trenchcoats

Reports of active shooter at Jewish owned Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City pic.twitter.com/gLnuI3e43y — Boo Boo Media (@askbooboo) December 10, 2019

There might be two shooters, Heavy.com has learned from scanner dispatch audio. “We saw two shooters get out of the van. We saw two jump out of that van and go in,” said an officer. The description was “black male and a black female” wearing all black clothing, possibly with rain or trenchcoats. That officer told the dispatcher it wasn’t clear whether both shooters were still inside the store, but police didn’t see either come out. The motive is not yet clear.

Active shooter in Jersey City by Wegman Ct & MLK, officer down, everyone out there be safe, and avoid the area! — Rob Dante (@RobbyDizzle) December 10, 2019

You can listen to live scanner audio here.

On the scanner, officers made reference to clearing a cemetery. An officer called in and said he had a witness and asked for a detective. They were talking about beginning negotiations. They spoke about officers having a “clear view into the store.”

“No one’s to engage,” an officer said at one point.

The state police helicopter was on its way.

ABC News also reported that the suspects fired long guns at arriving police and said the officer was being treated at the hospital with a shoulder wound.

The New York Daily News reported that the incident doesn’t appear to be terror-related.

The situation was still going on more than an hour after it erupted around 12:20 p.m. Responding police were wearing ballistic body armor and kevlar.

This post is being updated as more is learned about the Jersey City active shooter situation.