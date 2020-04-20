These Are the Victims of the Shooting Rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada

More than 16 people were killed when a 51-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage in rural Nova Scotia, Canada, authorities say. The victims were killed between late Saturday night, April 18, and early Sunday, April 19, before the shooter was killed by officers with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The victims included people who appear to have been picked at random, officials said Sunday at a press conference.

Two police officers were shot, and one, RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, was killed. The other officer is expected to survive. Three other victims who were killed, Lisa Mccully, Jamie Blair and Greg Blair, have also been identified by members of their families. The other victims have not been named yet. Authorities said they are still working to determine exactly how many people were killed and how many were injured during the rampage. Investigators are also working to figure out the motive for the attacks. This article will be updated below to include the names, photos and stories of the victims as they are identified.

The shootings stretched across the province of Nova Scotia, beginning in Portapique, where the gunman lived, and ending at a gas station in Enfield. The man identified by police as the lone shooter worked as a denturist in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and was a New Brunswick native. He was dressed in an imitation RCMP uniform and driving a vehicle made to look like an RCMP cruiser, according to police.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman told reporters at a Sunday press conference, “Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia and it will remain etched in the minds of many for years to come. What has unfolded overnight and into this morning is incomprehensible and many families are experiencing the loss of a loved one. That includes our own RCMP family.” She added, “As Nova Scotians, we have to do what we are known for and come together in a time of need and support each other.” Bergerman said, “The impact of this incident will extend from one end of the province to the other.”

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement, “I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia. This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history. Words cannot console the families affected by what has transpired over the last 24 hours.”

These are the victims of the Nova Scotia shootings who have been identified so far:

Constable Heidi Stevenson

Constable Heidi Stevenson served as an officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for more than 23 years, RCMP officials said Sunday at a press conference. Stevenson is survived by her husband and two children, a son and daughter.

“Heidi answered the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman told reporters. “Earlier this afternoon I met with Heidi’s family and there are no words to describe their pain. Two children have lost their mother and a husband has lost his wife. Parents have lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague. Heidi’s family is a part of the RCMP family and we will embrace and support them in the days and weeks and months ahead.”

Stevenson served at times as a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP, and as a school liaison officer. A photo from 2015 posted to the RCMP’s Facebook page showed Stevenson walking in a crosswalk near a school flanked by several young students. In the comments, a former RCMP police trainer wrote, “Heidi was one of my students when I taught at the RCMP academy in Regina. She is a great example as an officer for the RCMP.”

“It’s a heroic decision to dedicate your life to the safety of Canadians and then it’s only more so if you end up giving an ultimate sacrifice as this member did today,” Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation, the union for RCMP officers, told The National Post.

On her Facebook page, Stevenson can be seen with her husband and kids, on family trips and at youth sporting events. On April 11, Stevenson posted a message about social distancing: a picture of a stuffed bear pressed against her face. In the caption she wrote, “Too close, bear… but I still appreciate the hug! (Now go wash your paws!)”

Lisa Mccully

Lisa Mccully was a teacher at Debert Elementary School in Debert, Nova Scotia. She was identified as one of the victims of the shooting spree by her sister, Jenny Kierstead. She wrote on Facebook, “Our hearts are broken today as we attempt to accept the loss of my sister, Lisa Mccully, who was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Portapique last night. Our condolences go out to the other family members who are affected by this tragedy. Thank you for your support, it’s a hard day.” Mccully is also survived by her husband and her two children, a son and a daughter.

Mccully had been posting often on her Facebook page about missing being at her school and with her students during the coronavirus pandemic. She taught grades 3 and 4 at the elementary school. She changed her Facebook profile photo to include a meme saying, “I’m an educator, I miss my kids. We are in this together!”

A childhood friend wrote on Facebook, “She was an incredible human, my heart breaks for her children and her family…”

Mccully was a volunteer at the Berwick bible camp. One of the camp’s leaders wrote on Facebook, “Dear campers. I am sure you are all in shock and deep grief as we hear the news about Lisa Mccully (Kierstead). So many of our children had the privilege of having Lisa as their Oxley Youth leader. It is an unfathomable act that brought us to this point. God never promised that bad things wouldn’t happen (evil does exist) but that God would never leave us.”

Jamie Blair & Greg Blair

Jamie Blair and Greg Blair were identified by a family member as two of the victims killed in the shooting. Jessica MacBurnie wrote on Facebook, “Two beautiful souls were lost today 💔 … and many more. I have absolutely no words for the heartache my family & many others are going through. This was such a careless act, & many who should have never lost their lives. My heart is breaking for my family, my heart is breaking for everyone else suffering through this tragedy. My family has been through so much, no one should have ever had to deal with this. I love you both so much, & sending all my love to my family & every other families who lost someone today.”

The couple, who had been married since 2014, is survived by their young children. Greg Blair worked at G.B. Gas & Energy, according to his Facebook profile. In 2015, Jamie Blair wrote on Facebook about her husband, “Happy Father’s Day to the best father and husband a girl could ask for! Hope you enjoyed your day Greg Blair.”

This post will be updated as additional victims are identified.

