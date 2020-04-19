Justin Putnam: San Marcos, Texas, Police Officer Killed in Shooting

Officer Justin Putnam of the San Marcos Police Department in Texas was shot and killed after responding to an assault and domestic disturbance call on Saturday night. He was 31.

Two other officers, Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller remain in critical but stable condition after they were taken into surgery at Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle following the incident at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments at 2917 Hunter Road. According to the police report, the situation turned deadly after the shooter “ambushed” the officers with a rifle before turning the gun on himself. The suspect died from the apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, “Our hearts are heavy tonight with the report that San Marcos Police Officers were shot in the line of duty. Join Cecilia & me in keeping these officers in our prayers.”

The San Marcos Police Department shared the following heartfelt tribute on their official Facebook page on Sunday:

“Our family in blue is mourning the loss of our fallen brother, Officer Justin R. Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty last evening. Officer Putnam was with SMPD for more than five years. Words can never adequately express our profound sorrow for Officer Putnam’s family and loved ones. To say he will be missed is an understatement. Two other officers were wounded during the same incident, Officer Franco C. Stewart and Officer Justin P. Mueller. Both are in critical but stable condition following surgeries. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. We respectfully ask that all three families are given time to grieve and deal with their situations in private but we thank the community for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. We greatly appreciate it.”

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in an official statement. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”

The last time the San Marcos Police Department lost an officer in the line of duty was almost three years ago. On December 14, 2014, SMPD Officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant.

Putnam, a graduate of Texas State Univeristy, leaves behind a fiancé, according to KENS 5 News.

Heartfelt Tributes to Justin Putnam & Prayers for His Family were Shared on Social Media

Heartbroken over the murder of a San Marcos Police Officer earlier this evening. He was shot to death while investigating a disturbance call and two other San Marcos officers were also shot and critically wounded. Prayers to the entire San Marcos community and SMPD! pic.twitter.com/ETP5tosjmW — Chief Brian Manley (@Chief_Manley) April 19, 2020

The tragic and untimely death of Putnam, who worked with the San Marcos Police Department for nearly six years, caused an outpouring of love and support to be shared online. User person wrote on Facebook, “Rest In Peace Officer Putnam. Your ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten. Prayers for comfort and healing for both your families, blue and blood.”

Please see my statement below regarding the death of one police officer and the injury of two others while responding to a domestic violence incident in San Marcos on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LA7m7kZR0d — Erin Zwiener (@ErinForYall) April 19, 2020

Texas House of Representative Erin Zweiner shared in an official statement: “My heart is heavy with the report that three San Marcos officers were shot in the line of duty tonight and that one has lost their life. I extend my deep condolences to the family of the deceased officer, a dedicated public servant whose heroism proved critical to the safety of the San Marcos community.”

