Heidi Stevenson Tribute: RCMP Constable Killed in Nova Scotia Mass Shooting

Constable Heidi Stevenson, a married mother of two, who worked for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for over 23 years, was shot killed during a mass shooting in Nova Scotia. The suspected shooter, Gabriel Wortman, died on Sunday at the Enfield, N.S. gas station, northwest of downtown Halifax.

The RCMP is reporting that in addition to Stevenson, there are at least 10 other deceased victims following the incident which started in Portapique Saturday night and ended at a gas station in Enfield on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not said exactly how many people were killed or wounded during the 12-hour incident, but numerous buildings and vehicles caught fire during the pursuit of the suspect. Authorities said the killings occurred in multiple locations across the northern part of the province of Nova Scotia.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the shootings aside from the deceased suspect, Wortman, 51, and they are not looking for additional suspects.

We mourn the loss of Constable Heidi Stevenson, who died in the line of duty. Sending heartfelt condolences to our colleagues in Nova Scotia, and deep sympathy to her family and friends. #HeroesInLife #RCMPNS ^JT pic.twitter.com/NtBGF8v9sL — RCMP in Ontario (@RCMPONT) April 19, 2020

National Police Federation president Brian Sauve put out the following statement following Stevenson’s death: “Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness today as we have lost one of our own. Our thoughts go out to our member’s family and friends. Our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Members involved in the manhunt and the timely resolution to this violent attack. Your efforts and selflessness in this situation are heroic, invaluable and have kept others in the community safe.”

RCMP say Const. Heidi Stevenson was the officer killed. She was a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. pic.twitter.com/GWPDW5Ozhx — Zane Woodford (@zwoodford) April 19, 2020

During a press conference on Sunday, Premier Stephen McNeil called the mass shooting “one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

“I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia,” McNeil said. “Words cannot console the families affected by what has transpired over the last 24 hours. We’re all in shock that such a thing could happen here in Nova Scotia, and there’s a heavy burden to bear on top of COVID-19. But now more than ever we must stay strong together.”

Tributes To Heidi Stevenson & Well-Wished Toward Her Family Were Shared On Social Media



Members of the Novia Scotia community and friends, paid tribute to their fallen officer on Sunday. Stevenson, left behind a loving husband, and a high-school aged son, and a middle-school aged daughter. RCMP Corporal Kerry Shima tweeted, “You served so incredibly well, sister. RIP Cst. Heidi Stevenson, hero.” In Stevenson’s memory, all the flags in Amherst will be lowered to half staff in her honor.

Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone impacted by the senseless shooting in Nova Scotia that saw multiple lives tragically taken, including Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-member of the RCMP. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 19, 2020

While off-duty, Stevenson was a hands-on mother, who enjoyed doing yoga on the beach and staying active with her family.

Stevenson and her son Connor, shared the same birthday, July 11, which she playfully joked about on her personal Facebook page.

READ NEXT: Dr. Bill Kirby Dead: Controversial Auburn Mayor Dies in Plane Crash at 72