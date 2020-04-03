WATCH: Trump Lashes Out At Reporter Asking’ Where Is Dr. Fauci?’

During the White House press briefing on Friday, Donald Trump ripped into CNN reporter Jim Acosta for asking the No. 1 question on everyone’s mind: “Where is Dr. Fauci?”

A few minutes before the daily presser started, Steve Dworkin of The Democratic Coalition tweeted, “BREAKING: Dr. Fauci was excluded from today’s coronavirus briefing in a last-minute decision, a source tells CNN. This is an absolute outrage. #StopAiringTrumpNow.”

Dr. Fauci, the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director, has become nothing short of an American hero amid the coronavirus pandemic. He’s unquestionably the nation’s leading voice of reason during these uncertain times. Dr. Fauci has been praised for serving it straight to the American people with facts and scientific reasoning, so when he’s not at the White House press briefings, the public wants to know why.

President @realDonaldTrump EXPOSES the antics of CNN’s Jim Acosta ⬇️ “That’s the first question that you and a couple of others in the Fake News Establishment ask: ‘Where is Dr. Fauci?’” “We’re doing great together!”

Trump’s response to Acosta asking, “Where is Dr. Fauci,” was not answered in what could be described as a kind answer. “Every time you ask that question, you say ‘Is there a problem.’ There’s no problem whatsoever. Sometimes I ask him to come because that’s the first question you and a couple of others from the fake news establishment ask. We’re doing great together.”

For those who would like an actual answer to where Dr. Fauci was on Friday afternoon, Yamiche Alcindor, a reporter for PBS NewsHour, who’s been on the receiving end of Trump’s temper tantrums numerous during the White House press briefings tweeted out an update:

“NEW: WH source tells me Dr. Fauci isn’t at today’s briefing bc WH is “keeping with social distancing.” Says: “We had two ppl each on the stage (Azar for uninsured & Birx) and we had the CDC Director for the CDC guidance. We’re announcing with the Surgeon General… Nothing more!”

It’s a huge relief to know that Dr. Fauci was not missing because he was feeling ill, or because the President has fired him from his post on the Coronvirus Task Force. Users online have previously shared their worry on Twitter that Trump may get jealous of all the attention being showered on Dr. Fauci, and kick him to the curb, which would be a devastating development for millions across the country.

Trump & Acosta Continue To Butt Heads At The Daily White House Press Briefings Amid Coronavirus

Trump rips into CNN and Jim @Acosta after Acosta asks him about people who "are upset with you over the way you down played this crisis over the past couple of months": "Instead of asking a nasty, snarky question like that, you should ask a real question." pic.twitter.com/BROraZb1Am — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 30, 2020

The President appears to gets annoyed merely by Acosta’s presence at the daily coronavirus press briefings. Last week, the two had a very combative back and forth after Acosta asked Trump about his former comments on the severity of COVID-19.

Instead of answering, the President called Acosta’s inquiry “nasty,” and went on to shame CNN as a network. “It’s people like you and CNN who say things like that. It’s why people just don’t want to listen to CNN anymore…Instead of asking a nasty, snarky question like that, you should ask a real question.”

Trump continued on to say to Acosta that he “could cause panic much more than even you. I could make you look like a minor league player… I could cause panic. But I don’t want to do that.”

