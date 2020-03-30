WATCH: Trump Refuses to Answer Jim Acosta’s ‘Nasty, Snarky Question’

During the White House’s daily coronavirus press briefing on March 30, Donald Trump refused to answer CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s question about his former comments on the severity of COVID-19. Instead, the President called Acosta’s inquiry “nasty,” and went on to shame CNN as a network.

In response to Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus in early March and the negative effects that might’ve had on the nation caused Trump to get visibly rattled. Trump told Acosta “It’s people like you and CNN who say things like that. It’s why people just don’t want to listen to CNN anymore…Instead of asking a nasty, snarky question like that, you should ask a real question.”

Trump continued on to say to Acosta that he “could cause panic much more than even you. I could make you look like a minor league player… I could cause panic. But I don’t want to do that.”

Trump rips into CNN and Jim @Acosta after Acosta asks him about people who "are upset with you over the way you down played this crisis over the past couple of months": "Instead of asking a nasty, snarky question like that, you should ask a real question." pic.twitter.com/BROraZb1Am — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 30, 2020

There were mixed reactions online to Acosta’s questioning and Trump’s answer. While conservative media lambasted the CNN reporter online, liberal journalists and like-minded users online heralded him for refusing to let Trump get away from his always swaying statements during a pandemic.

Steve Dworkin, co-founder of the Democratic Coalition tweeted, “CNN’s Jim Acosta just called out Trump for lying about coronavirus. Trump replied by having a tantrum. Trump says he could “cause panic much more than even you. I could make you look like a minor league player.” Americans are dying. And Trump’s being a toddler. #StopAiringTrump”

Right-wing Twitter users shared the view that they didn’t see how Acosta’s question was useful, and that reporters should only focus on what to do next.

.@realDonaldTrump's idea of a "nasty snarky" question is to be asked to explain his own words which proved to be colossally wrong and may have cost lives. Kudos @Acosta… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 30, 2020

.@Acosta is going to start trending on Twitter. Finally, held this idiot responsible. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) March 30, 2020

Today’s national hero: @Acosta. Using Trump’s own words. — Not Bill Murray (@StayWonked) March 30, 2020

More questions from @Acosta please. — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) March 30, 2020

However, Trump’s 2016 campaign surrogate David Wohl tweeted, “King of FAKE NEWS @acosta and his horrible network @CNN get body-slammed by Trump after little Jim blurts out yet another stunningly stupid question.”

You'll never believe this, CNN was allowed to ask a question and it was Jim Acosta trying to attack the President about his statements he made before the outbreak started. CNN hasn't asked Nancy Pelosi, De Blasio, and others who said similar things and never will. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 30, 2020

TRUMP JUST TORE JIM ACOSTA'S SCROTUM OFF AND PULLED IT OVER HIS HEAD — Heather ❤️🌸 Jones (@heatherjones333) March 30, 2020

“Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?" I think @Acosta just failed the WH Press Corps' own test. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 30, 2020

On CNN afterward, Acosta said that there should be a change to how Trump conducts the daily Task Force meetings. He suggested that instead of using the opening statements to “bring out people like Mr. Pillow” in what appears like a PR stunt, do have Dr. Birx or Dr. Fauci give informed updates to the public.

Trump Has A Track Record Of Going Off On Reporters Who Quote His Previous Statements Back To Him

Look at THE FOOL ™ losing his mind again over another question,and direct quote of his, from @Yamiche. pic.twitter.com/4fb2frWhSY — Andrew Jerell Jones Luke 1:37 (@sluggahjells) March 29, 2020

This is far from the first time Trump has blown up at a reporter during these daily White House press briefings. Any time a journalist asks for clarity on a topic by directly quoting comments Trump has previously made, the President goes on a lengthy off-topic tirade.

The day before, PBS Newshour Yamiche Alcindor was referring to a direct quote Trump made while calling into Sean Hannity’s Fox News series on Friday night. Trump said of New York’s dire need for ventilators, “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

Trump denied ever saying that he didn’t believe New York needed such a large number of ventilators, and focused his ire at Alicondor. He said, “Why can’t you people act … why don’t you act in a little more positive … it’s always trying to getcha, getcha, getcha. It’s why nobody trusts the media anymore. That’s why you used to work for the Times and now you work for somebody else.”

Without letting Alcindor finish her question, Trump told the reporter, “Be nice. Don’t be threatening. Be nice.”

READ NEXT: Washington D.C. Coronavirus Deaths: Remembering the Victims