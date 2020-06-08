CNN’s Don Lemon Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Chris Cuomo [VIDEO]

Don Lemon is one of the most vocal journalists out there.

The CNN anchor recently called out Hollywood for not speaking up in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed. “Since all of this chaos broke out this evening, no call for calm,” said Don Lemon.

“I sure would like to hear that. I sure would like to hear that we are all Americans, and we all need to stick together.”

“A lot of people I ask to come on this show, to talk about this, [such as] wealthy celebrities, wealthy political people, [say], ‘I can’t do it. I’m mad. I don’t want people to see me mad. It might hurt my business. I’m so upset that I had to go to my country house,’” Lemon said. “Where are you? Why aren’t you fighting for these young people? If you don’t do it now, when are you going to do it? … When the hell are you going to do it?”

Lemon was specifically talking about black Hollywood. Names like Jay-Z, Drake, Anthony Anderson, Diddy, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross easily come to mind.

Since then, Beyonce and Jay-Z have been vocal.

Lemon has a way with words. When he talks people listen. Last year, I asked him who he’d love to go head to head with in a debate. He was candid. “Two news pepople,” he asked.

When I told him, yes….the first name that came to mind was…YOU GUESSED IT!

“Oh it would be Chris Cuomo,” Don Lemon told Scoop B Radio.

“Because I would eat his lunch, that’s why.”

Chris Cuomo, like Don Lemon is employed by CNN and is the host of Cuomo Prime Time. He’s also the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and son of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo.

For those keeping score at home: Back in March, Cuomo announced he’d been diagnosed with COVID-19. He even broadcasted his show from home while quarantined.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, inquiring minds want to know who’d win in a debate between Cuomo and Lemon.

“Me,” said a confident Don Lemon.

“Of course I would win.”

But why?

“He likes to talk a lot,” Lemon said of Cuomo.

“So he would be bad with the time limits. So I would beat him just off of brevity and smarts.”

This might be a good debate worth the price of admission. The two fight over everything imaginable. Back in the spring, the two disagreed over whether or not news outlets should carry U.S. President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus task force briefings live.