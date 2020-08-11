Hilary Tisch, Daughter of NY Giants Owner Steve Tisch, Dies at 36

The daughter of New York Giants owner Steve Tisch has passed away. According to Deadline, 36-year-old Hilary Tisch is dead. In a statement from the family, Tisch was battling depression.

“Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person,” her father said in a statement according to PEOPLE. “Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly. Our family is utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Tisch died on August 10 after committing suicide, TMZ reported.

Tisch Was a Jewelry Designer

Tisch was the founding partner and creative consultant of the Los Angeles brand DÔEN who worked as a jewelry designer and gemologist.

“I currently live between Los Angeles and Aspen with my dog Pearl,” it reads on the brand’s website. “My first real love is antique jewelry and also I do work as a gemologist. My other passion is discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects and beautiful clothing both old and new.”

The New York Giants co-owner John Mara issued a statement on the team’s website offering their condolences to the Tisch family.

“On behalf of the Mara family and the rest of the Giants organization, I want to express our deepest sympathy to Steve and his family. Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort.”

