Michael Reinoehl Investigated in Aaron Danielson’s Shooting Death

Michael Reinoehl, a self-declared anti-fascist who attended Black Lives Matter demonstrations and railed against Donald Trump and the police, was named by a major Oregon newspaper as the man under investigation in the shooting death of Aaron Danielson, the man who was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, after a pro-Trump caravan broke down.

Oregon Live gave the suspect’s name as Michael Forest Reinoehl. Either weeks ago, Reinoel wrote on Instagram, “Happy black lives matters day!!! #blacklivesmatter #breonnataylor #anewnation.” On July 4, he shared a video of a demonstration on Instagram, writing, “F*** Donald Trump #blacklivesmatter #breonnataylor #anewnation.” The video shows people chanting “F*** Donald Trump.” It also contains repeated use of the N word, although it’s not clear who is saying it. Another photo on Instagram, showed a demonstrator on a statute that had the words “No Gestapo” painted on it. “😂 he replaced the statue,” wrote Reinoehl.

In one Instagram photo, he showed off a “battle scar” from a demonstration. Multiple photos show protests and riots. “Juneteenth Portland Oregon

#f***thepolice #blaklivesmatter,” he wrote with one picture. “Hands up don’t shoot!” he wrote with another. “Elmo says make sure you stock up on condoms cu it’s time to f*** the system,” said another post.

Danielson, who is also being called Jay Bishop by some, was identified as the man who was shot and killed after the caravan broke down in Portland, Oregon, according to a leader of Patriot Prayer and a major Oregon newspaper. He was affiliated with Patriot Prayer and wearing a hat with its name when shot. President Donald Trump retweeted a post that called Danielson “Jay Bishop.”

You can see photos and videos in the shooting death in this story but be aware they are very graphic and disturbing.

1. Graphic Videos Emerged, Showing the Shooting Happened on a Sidewalk at Close Range

Graphic photos emerged of Danielson’s body lying at the scene. Be forewarned that the pictures are very disturbing. A video, which is also disturbing, appears to show a person open fire at close range as Danielson walked down the street and another shows people tending to Bishop. You can watch them below, but they are very graphic.

There’s a lot of confusion about the victim’s name. This video shows a person rushing up to Danielson, referring to him as “Jay.” A lot of confusion erupted on social media over the different names; however, he’s referred to as Aaron “Jay” Danielson in an approved GoFundMe and as Jay by a friend in a graphic video at the scene. A tweet shared by President Donald Trump and a major Oregon newspaper referred to the deceased man as Jay Bishop, and some on social media claimed he used that as a pseudonym to protect himself from Antifa, although that was not confirmed. Confusing matters, people are sharing the criminal history of a different Jay Bishop who isn’t the man who died. An apparently fake GoFundMe account in Jay Bishop’s name was taken down, confusing people more. Although it’s clear he did go by the name Jay at times, it’s not clear whether he ever used Bishop.

According to Oregon Live, after the caravan broke down, “altercations broke out.” The newspaper described Bishop as a “friend and supporter” of Patriot Prayer, which is based in Vancouver, and the New York Times described him as “affiliated with a right-wing group.” The newspaper described the organization as “a right-wing organization that for years staged regular protests in Portland.”

Portland has been the focal point of unrest since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Conflicts between President Donald Trump and local officials over federal law enforcement’s presence in the city have generated headlines. The suspect’s name is not yet publicly known. Danielson’s death caused a verbal clash between Trump and Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler over who is to blame.

2. Michael Reinoehl Describes Himself as a Snowboarder & Liked Bernie Sanders’ Page on Facebook; He Shared a Message in July Promising to Be Ready for an Armed Patriot Group

On July 3, Reinoehl shared a text message that said, “Hey Mike, I’ve been getting word from a Patriot group on Facebook that the 4th of July, they are taking back the cities. They might probably are hostile w arms. Watch your and your friends back and don’t get cought (sic) in a crossfire.”

The response, “Thank you my friend we are ready.”

The suspect filled his Facebook page with pictures of kids and artwork. He wrote that his son was “ready for some urban snowboarding.” Another picture was labeled, “Sunrise this morning downtown Portland.”

One photo was captioned, “I just couldn’t resist having a little Mary Jane tonight.” Along with a picture of him snowboarding, his son wrote, “my dad rocks.” Another caption read, “I got to take my son to go see Airborne Toxic Event that was awesome.”

He showcased photos showing him on a snowboard.

He liked Bernie Sanders’ page.

“Snowboarder for deviation ski and snowboards AKA best custom boards on the planet,” he wrote on his Instagram profile. He declared with one protest photo, “peacefully educating and celebrating. downtown PDX.”

3. Reinoehl Was Recently Accused of Driving Under the Influence After Being Spotted Racing With His Teenage Son With a Gun in His Car

A June 2020 story in the Baker City Herald reported that Reinohl, of Clackamas “and his teenage son were both arrested early Monday after an Oregon State Police trooper saw the pair apparently racing at over 100 mph in separate vehicles on Interstate 84 near North Powder.”

The article says Reinoehl is 48, and indicated he was “charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also cited for driving while uninsured, driving while suspended, and for speeding.”

The story says an officer found “a loaded, concealed Glock pistol for which Reinoehl did not have a concealed handgun license.”

His teenage son faced charges of “driving under the influence of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm,” the newspaper reported.

The shooting death of Aaron “Jay” Danielson drew the president’s attention.

“Rest In Peace Jay!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on August 30. He retweeted a post by a Trump supporter that read,

This is Jay Bishop. He was a good American that loved his country and Backed the Blue.

Flag of United States He was murdered in Portland by ANTIFA. Jay, we will never forget you. Rest In Peace my friend.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a news conference, “This afternoon my heart is heavy. My heart goes out to the family and friends of the man who was killed last night on the streets of our city. I mourn with you.”

He pledged to hold accountable “those who are responsible.” He said he was denouncing “the violence” and said it “doesn’t matter who you are and what your politics are, we need to all stop the violence.”

Wheeler urged people not to come to seek “retribution” and “stay away to deescalate this situation.”

However, it’s the next things Wheeler said that provoked controversy and a strong retort from the president.

In the press conference, Wheeler strongly criticized Trump for everything from rhetorical attacks on “Democratic mayors” to former Republican Senator John McCain. “Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It is you who have created the hate and division,” Wheeler said.

“It is you who have not said the names of Black people who were killed by police officers… it’s you who claim that white supremacists are good people.” He called Trump “anti-Democratic.” He said America needs “for you to be stopped,” referring to Trump.

He said the people at the pro-Trump caravan rally “were supported and energized by the president himself. President Trump, for four years, we’ve had to live with you and your racist attacks against Black people. We learned early of your sexist attitudes toward women.”

Trump retweeted an author/comedian’s tweeted that read, “Hey Ted Wheeler, Nobody believes that Trump hurting your feelings with mean words is why ANTIFA is burning Portland to the ground.”

The president countered:

Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor….He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet. We have only been there with a small group to defend our U.S. Courthouse, because he couldn’t do it…..The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it! LAW & ORDER!!!

4. Danielson Was Described as Having a ‘Huge Heart’ by a Patriot Prayer Leader

Joey Gibson wrote on Facebook, “I am getting a lot of questions so I thought I would make this post. 1st- We love Jay and he had such a huge heart. God bless him and the life he lived. 2nd-I am going to wait to make any public statements until after the family can. 3rd- If you planned on going to the boat cruise, please go! I know that Jay would love to look down from heaven and see tons of American flags on the Columbia river today. I will not be attending but I hope all of you enjoy yourselves out there. Fly them high for Jay. God Bless all of you.”

Patriot Prayer has made the news before.

In January 2019, according to Oregon Live, police clarified that they found three rifles in a case on top of a downtown garage before a protest. The mayor had referred to it as a “cache of guns” and said they were tied to Patriot Prayer.

But police said they found four people on the parking garage with three rifles in cases, they had concealed weapons permits, and didn’t break laws or endanger the public.

According to Oregon Live, the men said they planned to “act as a quick extraction team” if a member of their group was injured during the protest.

5. Danielson Was Shot & Killed After Clashes Between Different Groups

Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell asked for anyone with information, including video or eyewitness accounts, to come forward.

Prior to the shooting, “there was a political rally involving a vehicle caravan that traveled through Portland for several hours,” he said in a news conference. “There were some skirmishes between rally goers and counter demonstrators, and police made several arrests. The caravan covered miles of area, and officers responded to different locations as identified problems arose and provided a presence and even made arrests when warranted.”

The vehicle caravan had already cleared the area when the shooting occurred. Officers are still gathering information to determine what “led up to this death.”

People “are free to disagree but criminal activity, especially violence, is out of bounds,” Lovell said.

A 16-year-old African-American teenager was recently shot and killed in another incident, he noted, adding that this death had not generated news headlines. “Portland desperately needs calm,” Lovell said.

According to The New York Times, Jay Bishop was “affiliated with a right-wing group.” He was shot and killed on August 29 “as a large group of supporters of President Trump traveled in a caravan through downtown Portland.”

The group was part of a “pro-Trump rally,” the Times reported, which drew “hundreds of trucks full of supporters into the city.”

The Times reported that Trump supporters and counter-protesters “clashed on the streets, with people shooting paintball guns from the beds of pickup trucks and protesters throwing objects back at them.”

Oregon Live described Patriot Prayer as “a loosely organized right-wing group that has repeatedly been involved in brawls with left-wing antifascist groups.”

Graphic photos emerged of Bishop’s body lying at the scene. He was wearing a baseball cap with the words Patriot Prayer written on a flag. One photo shows heavily armed police officers coming to his aid.

We’ve blurred his face in the above and below photos.

“Jay is my beloved friend,” a woman wrote on Facebook. “I am beside myself. More importantly, please please be safe.”