Portland Shooting: Man Shot Dead on Video as Trump Supporters & Protesters Clash

One person was shot and killed in Portland on Saturday night as a caravan of President Trump supporters arrived in the city. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was wearing a hat from a right-wing group, the New York Times reported. A video appears to show the fatal shooting and was recorded from across the street. It is available below but be warned that it may be disturbing for some.

The video shows a group of people standing outside a parking garage. It’s unclear what motivated the shooting but gunshots are heard on the video before a man collapses in the street.

Enhanced video of Portland shooting pic.twitter.com/nRkUAQsBo9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2020

This video shows a different angle:

Clearest and closest or enhanced video of the #Portland shooting.. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/eKs1qp38cm — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 30, 2020

The Shooting Comes as Hundreds of Trump Supporters Arrived In Portland for a Pro-Trump Rally & Clashed With Protestors

According to the Times, the man who was killed was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat, which is a right-wing group based in Portland. After the shooting, other videos showed the police blocking off the street as paramedics attempted to treat the victim.

A shooting just occured on 2nd & Morrison St. Witnesses tell me they heard 2 shots, and one victim on the ground. Portland Police said they are seeking one make suspect. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/8iCvkgCktF — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 30, 2020

New A shooting has reportedly taken place in Portland as anarchists clashed with Trump supporters holding a caravan through the city pic.twitter.com/L0cdeoMaMf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau told the Times that officers heard gunshots at around 9 p.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, who had received a gunshot wound to the chest. They added that the victim died. No information was released about the suspected gunman. Heavy reached out to the police department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell told the outlet on Sunday morning, “This violence is completely unacceptable, and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”

Portland Has Been the Scene of Protests for Months Since the Killing of George Floyd

This latest shooting comes after the city has been rocked by protests over the last three months. On Saturday, a pro-Trump rally saw hundreds of trucks bringing Trump supporters into the city, according to the Times. During the evening, there were multiple clashes between the Portland protestors and counter-protestors with the groups throwing objects at each other.

In one video (available below), one man standing in the back of a black pickup truck points and fires a paintball gun at protestors. The pickup truck is adorned with an “Oregon for Trump” flag and an American flag.

Here are some videos of that:

More of the MAGAts in Portland OR, this time shooting people – including an NYT journalist – with a paintball gun as their truck drives off WhY wOn'T aNyOnE cOnDeMn ThE vIoLeNcE 29 August 2020 PM [@ByMikeBaker]

pic.twitter.com/4X8DpnsgsW — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) August 30, 2020

Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that the National Guard should respond to the violence in Portland and criticized the response of the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler: “Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police!”

He added, “Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order!”

On August 28, Wheeler posted an open letter that he sent to Trump declining his offer of federal law enforcement. He wrote that the city’s goal is “coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession.”

READ NEXT: A 10-Year-Old Girl’s Mother Was Shot & Killed During Her Zoom Class: Cops