LISTEN: Trump’s Sister Says Donald Has ‘No Principles’ in Secretly Recorded Audio

A phone call between Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump and the president’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, was released by The Washington Post on August 22. The call was secretly recorded by Mary, who recently published The New York Times best-selling tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Mary, 55, provided The Post with 15 hours of “face-to-face conversations with Barry in 2018 and 2019,” the paper reported. “She provided The Post with previously unreleased transcripts and audio excerpts, which include exchanges that are not in her book.”

Barry, 83, a retired federal judge, and the oldest of the Trump siblings, said of her brother as president, “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s***.”

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry continues. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

During another part of the conversation, Barry, who has not publicly spoken critically of her younger brother says, “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

It was Barry Who Revealed to Mary That Trump Hired a Proxy to Take His SATs

In Mary’s book, she wrote about the bombshell claim that the president cheated on his SATs. She said that her uncle paid a proxy to take the standardized test, enlisting “a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him.”

The high score the proxy earned for him, Mary added, helped the young Donald Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton School. Trump had “worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of his class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted.”

“Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well,” Mary wrote of the person who took the SATs for Trump.

In response to Mary Trump’s claims, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews told The Daily Mail, “The absurd SAT allegation is completely false.”

However, during the phone call between Mary and Barry from November 1, 2018, Trump’s sister said that Donald was “a brat” and that “I did his homework for him.”

Barry continues on to say, “He went to Fordham for one year [actually two years], and then he got into the University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams. I know he didn’t get into college. He had someone take his exams… SATs.. whatever. I even remember the name.”

‘Donald Is Out for Donald, Period,’ Barry Said of Her Brother

During another conversation between Mary and her aunt shared with The Post, she asked Barry what her uncle had ever accomplished on his own. “I don’t know,” Barry said. “Well, he has five bankruptcies.”

“Good point,” Mary responds. “He did accomplish those all by himself.”

“Yes, he did,” Barry concludes. “Yes, he did. You can’t trust him.”

While Trump’s companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times, the President has never personally declared bankruptcy.

“He once tried to take credit for me,” Barry says of Trump, recalling how he always kept saying, ‘Where would you be without me?'” after she asked Donald for help to earn then-President Ronald Reagan’s nomination for a federal judgeship. Barry said that Trump’s attorney, Roy Cohn, was “like kissing buddies” with Reagan.

“He had Roy Cohn call Reagan about needing to appoint a woman as a federal judge in New Jersey,” Barry told Mary. “Because Reagan’s running for reelection, and he was desperate for the female vote.” There’s photo evidence in the Reagan Library of Trump meeting with Reagan at the White House on August 4, 1983. According to Reagan’s diary, he met with Barry on September 13, 1983. The very next day, she received the nomination.

Barry told Mary that Trump never let her forget how he made her career. She told Mary that it was “the only favor I ever asked for in my whole life,” but that she earned the judgeship “on my own merit.”

