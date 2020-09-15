Dr. Mahendra Amin Named as Doctor Referred to as ‘Uterus Collector’ in ICE Whistleblower Complaint

Dr. Mahendra Amin has been named as the Irwin County Detention Center complaint that was filed on September 14 by Dawn Wooten. Amin, 68, is accused of performing unnecessary hysterectomies. Amin, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist’s, name did not appear in the original complaint.

Amid Wooten’s allegations of unsafe work conditions at the Irwin County facility, which acts as a jail for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the licensed practitioner’s nurse said that women were receiving unnecessary hysterectomies. In one section of the complaint, Wooten called Amin as the nickname, “The Uterus Collector.” Wooten said that women were regularly sent to Amin. She compared the practices of the prison officials to that of an “experimental concentration camp.”

In one instance, Wooten alleged that when Amin was supposed to remove a woman’s ovary to treat a cyst, he removed the wrong ovary. The woman was forced to return to see Amin who removed the correct ovary, sterilizing the patient. Wooten said in the complaint, “She still wanted children-so she has to go back home now and tell her husband that she can’t bear kids.”

The Allegations Say That Between October 2019 & December 2019, 5 Women Were Sterilized in Irwin County

LPN Whistleblower Dawn Wooten Reveals Unsafe Covid Practices at GA's Irwin County Detention CenterENTIRE PRESS CONFERENCE On September 14, 2020, Government Accountability Project and Project South filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General outlining concerns from client and whistleblower Ms. Dawn Wooten, LPN, about dangerously unhealthy practices at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Ocilla, Georgia — a private prison which houses immigrants detained…

Amin was first named as the doctor at the center of the allegations by Prism. The Prism report says that between October and December 2019, five women were sterilized at Irwin County.

In April 2015, Amin, and other doctors, were ordered by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia to pay more than $520,000 in fines after agreeing to resolve allegations of submitting false claims to Medicaid and Medicare. The U.S. Attorney’s office press release said that the case involved the “amount of compensation paid by the Hospital Authority of Irwin County to Dr. Amin.” The press release credits the case as being brought to the attention of authorities by whistleblowers. According to the release, the whistleblowers received a portion of the settlement.

Amin told The Intercept that after he conducted exams on women, he needed the permission of the prison facility to go ahead with procedures. Amin said that he performed “one or two hysterectomies in the past two [or] three years.” Amin did not say if those procedures were conducted on ICE prisoners.

Amin Received His Medical Qualifications in India

According to Amin’s profile on the website for the Coffee Regional Medical Center in Georgia, he was educated at the Medical School Government Medical College of South Gujarat University in Surat, India. Amin completed his internship at the New Civil Hospital in Surat, India. His residency was the University Hospital at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark, New Jersey. Amin is a member of the American Medical Association, the Georgia Medical Association and the American Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons. Amin’s social security number was issued in 1988.

Elizbaeht Mathren, a lawyer with the Southern Poverty Law Center who has represented women who have seen Amin, told NBC News, “Two to three years ago, I had a face-to-face conversation with (someone in management). I was so disturbed. I begged her to get my client treatment with a different doctor. I told her I had heard from multiple people that he was rough, that they were scared to go to him, that they didn’t understand what he was doing.”

