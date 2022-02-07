Fred Meyer Shooting Reported in Richland Washington: Police Release Photo

Richland, Washington police are searching for a shooting suspect who they say killed one person and injured a second person at Fred Meyer. Police released a photo of the suspected active shooter and asked for help finding him.

Richland police Commander Chris Lee told the Tri-City Herald referenced initial reports they did not know whether the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot. The shooting occurred at 11:04 a.m., Lee told the newspaper.

The suspect had his hair parted on the side and was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes. Police are also looking for a light-colored or white pickup truck they believe is associated with the suspect.

Read more at: https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/crime/article258140518.html#storylink=cpy

Police confirmed their presence at the 101 Wellsian Way store at about 11:40 a.m. and the reports they received, but did not immediately confirm the shooting and whether there were any deaths or injuries. They released a photo of a suspect about one hour later.

We please ask that you continue to avoid the area of Wellsian Way in Richland, as our officers are on scene. Please follow this page for information as it is made available. — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) February 7, 2022

The Richland Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area.

“We please ask that you continue to avoid the area of Wellsian Way in Richland, as our officers are on scene. Please follow this page for information as it is made available,” the police department wrote on Twitter.

Police also released a photo and asked for any information on his whereabouts.

UPDATE: If you recognize this individual or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Non- Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. pic.twitter.com/AYFSKAJxE5 — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) February 7, 2022

The Tri-City Herald referenced initial reports that indicated at least one person was injured by a man with a handgun inside the store. The newspaper reported the store was evacuated, with employees and customers escorted outside and gathered in the parking lot. Police were searching for the suspect in the store aisles and using surveillance cameras to search for the possible active shooter and others who may be sheltering in place in offices and other rooms, the report says.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.