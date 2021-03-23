Ahmad Alissa, Politics: Accused Boulder Shooter Bashed Trump

Ahmad Alissa, the accused Boulder mass shooter, wrote about politics on Facebook, bashing President Donald Trump and even calling Trump a “d***.”

Although his posts do not say whether he is a Democrat or another political affiliation, he did accuse Trump of being elected due to racism and praised the inclusiveness of the Democratic Party’s ticket.

In posts on the since deleted Facebook page, Alissa also criticized Trump’s handling of refugees and immigration. According to his Facebook page, Alissa was born in Syria and came to the U.S. at age 3 with his family.

Although the motive for the Boulder shooting is still unclear, authorities do not believe, at least so far, that it’s a terror attack, according to reporter Pete Williams, speaking on MSNBC.

Authorities did emphasize that the investigation is in its early stages, however, and they have repeatedly stated that the specific motive is not yet clear. There is no indication at this point that Alissa’s religion or politics motivated the mass shooting.

The suspect was named by authorities in a March 23, 2021, press conference.

“Why did this happen?” asked the District Attorney Michael Dougherty. He said that was not clear and is still under investigation.”We are in the very early stages of the investigation. There is much to learn,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alissa Wrote on Facebook That He Believed Trump Won the 2016 Election Due to Racism

On Facebook, Alissa wrote about many topics that were not political related. For example, he wrote about his wrestling career and being a fan of mixed martial arts.

Some of his posts were about the Muslim religion, and others related to Trump.

For example, he wrote a post accusing Donald Trump of winning the presidency due to racism.

In 2018, he shared a story of Ronan Farrow being in possession of alleged tapes of “Donald Trump using the N-word” by Salon.com and wrote, “Even if they released the tapes his base would probably throw a party for him. He could do whatever he wants and his base would still support him regardless of what he says or does.”

In 2018, he wrote of Trump, “He inherited a growing economy and the unemployment rate was low the economy was on a upward spiral. He won because of racism.”

He called Trump a “d***,” criticizing his refugee stance.

He once posted a Facebook story criticizing Trump’s approach to immigration and wrote, “Why refugees and immigrants are good for America.”

In 2016, he wrote, “I don’t really like to talk politics or any serious subject for that matter but please vote for my friend the Cookie Monster his running mate is shrek and the secretary of state will be donkey plz…if u vote for him I’ll give you a cookie!”

Alissa’s Facebook page also contained posts that featured quotes from the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. He wrote in 2018 on Facebook, “Muslims might not be perfect but Islam is.” He said the Muslim victims of the mass shooter in a Christchurch mosque were the victims of “Islamophobia.” In another post, he wrote, “So Mary wears a hijab and Jesus doesn’t eat pork and prays on his knees and hands. There (sic) both Muslims it’s obvious.”

On November 8, 2016, he wrote, “Regardless of political affiliation, I think it says a lot that one party has had the first minority president and the first women who might be our next president. Trump won, only time can tell what will happen other than that I will remain optimistic.”

In another post, he wrote, “God created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve just saying.” He wrote, “Abortion is disgusting.” He wrote, “Just saying the genocide in Syria the Rwandan genocide the holocaust and slavery all terrible things that should have never happened all have something in common too much government control.”

Alissa Was Born in Syria & Railed About Islamophobia

During the news conference, authorities revealed that Alissa had lived “most of his life in the United States.”

According to his older brother’s Facebook page, his family originally came from Ar Raqqah, Ar Raqqah, Syria. Alissa’s most recent post on Facebook was posted on September 18, 2020. He shared a post from the Muslim Hub reading, “The Prophet said: ‘If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds and then a bird, or a person or an animal eats from it, it is regarded as a charitable gift.”

On Facebook, Alissa wrote that he moved to the United States in 2002 from Syria at the age of 3.

His Facebook page read, “born in Syria 1999 came to the USA in 2002…I like wrestling and informational documentaries that’s me.”

On Facebook, he wrote things like, “Half of me wants to study hard and get a good career and half of me just wants to party and not care lol.”

In another post, he wrote, “Eids about to come up hope all us Muslims have a good eid and finish Ramadan strong.”

His page says he studied computer science in Denver.

Alissa May Have Had Issues With Paranoia & Wrote About Concerns His Phone Was Being Hacked

Again, authorities have not said there is any political or religious motive – they are still investigating.

On MSNBC, reporter Pete Williams revealed that federal sources told him they see no evidence that the mass shooting was a terror attack or terrorism related. He said that the FBI would be the lead agency if that was the case, and the Boulder police are the leading the probe. Williams said the suspect’s family members revealed he “suffered from fairly severe mental problems, paranoia, thought people were always chasing him.” Williams added that there are “records of encounters between him and law enforcement.” In one Facebook post, Alissa wrote that he believed his “old school” was hacking his phone. In a second post he accused “racist Islamophobic people” of hacking his phone.

An FBI official, Michael Schneider, spoke at the March 23 press conference and said, “Our objective is to conduct a thorough and meticulous investigation. The FBI is involved because of the resources we can bring to bear to support our law enforcement partners and the investigation.” He said the FBI was working in a supporting role, though, on things like interviews and crime scene collection.

Police also released the names of the 10 victims they say Alissa shot at the King Soopers store in Boulder. The victims range in age from 20 to 65.

Here are the victims’ names:

Denny Stong – 20

Neven Stanasic – 23

Rikki Olds – 25

Tralona Bartkowiak – 49

Suzanne Fountain – 59

Teri Leiker – 51

Ofc Eric Talley – 51

Kevin Mahoney – 61

Lynn Murray – 62

Jody Waters – 65

You can read more about the victims here.

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say