Alicia Cardenas & Dano Blair: Denver Victims Were Tattoo Artists

Alicia Cardenas and Dano Blair were named by loved ones as two of the four victims of the Denver and Lakewood shooter. They were both well-known tattoo artists, and their deaths have left that community reeling and heartbroken.

Blair filled his Facebook page with examples of his artwork. “I feel sick. The Denver tattoo community got hit very hard last night. Dano Blair you did not deserve this, I’m so sorry. I don’t even know what else to say right now. We gotta stick together,” wrote Jordan Jasinski.

Cardenas was described as a “powerful voice in the body art/piercing community for so many years.”

My mother and sisters lost a good friend in the shooting spree last night, Alicia Cardenas. I just called them all and my sister kept repeating “senseless.” We are all connected and every shooting is close. This should never happen. — Kali Fajardo-Anstine (@KaliMaFaja) December 28, 2021

Police, in a news briefing, described a chaotic sequence of events in which victims were shot and killed in Denver and then in nearby Lakewood, Colorado, by a single gunman. The shooter’s name has not yet been released; nor has his motive. A Lakewood police officer was also injured as the shooter murdered people both on the street and in local businesses. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ names; they said the two female victims were shot and killed in Denver.

“I’m at a loss. My head hurts, my heart hurts. We lost a great one yesterday. I woke up in the middle of the night and checked my phone hoping that it was just a nightmare. It wasn’t. Alicia Cardenas was one of the wisest, most caring, and talented individuals I have ever met. I’m just speechless. I didn’t even want to post this because it makes it feel more real,” wrote Patrick Anderson on Facebook.

Here’s what you need to know about Cardenas and Blair:

Alicia Cardenas

Tributes flowed for Cardenas. “Rest in power Alicia Cardenas. You were a force of nature, a strong voice for your communities, a mentor and friend to so many. I mourn you and I mourn all the art you still had left to create, all the energy you still had to share with the world. You made an impact and your loss cuts deep,” wrote Michelle Baldwin.

According to Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing, “Alicia Cardenas is a true Denver Native—a proud Indigenous artist born and raised in the city who’s been working in the Denver body modification industry for nearly her entire life. She began working and apprenticing at Bound By Design in 1994 at the age of 16 and began piercing there professionally a year later. In 1997, she opened her first shop, Twisted Sol—Denver’s first custom tattoo and professional body piercing studio. She began her journey as a tattooer—in addition to her already extensive knowledge of body modification—in 2008, and in 2009, after twelve glorious years at Twisted Sol’s Cap Hill location, she and longtime shop manager Kevin Strawbridge moved down to Broadway to open Sol Tribe.”

I had a sick feeling last night that we would know one of the victims from the shooting spree in Denver. We lost Alicia Cardenas (@tribalmurals on IG). Artist, activist, mother… For those who didn’t know her, the piece outside what used to be Cold Crush is hers. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/BsfUjA18dG — Armando (@ageneyrojr) December 28, 2021

Jesse Villemaire wrote on Facebook, “The world just lost an strong and incredible woman due to a senseless, deadly shooting spree in Denver Colorado that took the lives of four people and injured many others. One of the victims is someone that has been a powerful voice in the body art/piercing community for so many years. I’m so grateful to have known Alicia and how our deep conversations we’ve had together will never be forgotten. R.I.P. Alicia, you were truly one of a kind. ❤️”

On Facebook, Cardenas described herself as “Boss Lady at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing,” and a tattoo artist who “Association of Professional Piercers.”

Jennifer Foreman wrote on Facebook, “My heart is completely ripped out of my chest! I met Alicia Cardenas the first month I moved here 22 years ago. She immediately welcomed me with open arms and without judgement! Friends for all these years! RIP 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 My heart goes out to Sol Tribe & our entire tattoo community!”

John Joyce wrote, “This morning a lot of people are waking up to find a beautiful soul, a friend, a peer, an artist, a mother, a teacher, a leader, and so much more has been taken from them. There is a hole in the piercing industry today, a hole in the Denver community, and a hole in the world, where Alicia Cardenas filled and touched so many.Im just waking up and haven’t even begun processing this. You were a powerful person Alicia, who touched so many in and out of this industry, and in your community. I’ll never forget speaking with you after one of the classes I taught. Shocked that you were asking me questions, while I sat there in awe wondering what I could possibly teach you. Thank you ❤”

Dano Blair

Amanda Weber wrote on Facebook, “Our hearts are broken, we lost a very dear friend, The kindest soul to senseless violence. Dano Blair you will forever be loved by all of us. I miss you so much already.. we all will celebrate your bright light every day moving on. From here on out, everything we do is for Dano 🧡🖤🧡🖤 — feeling heartbroken.”

Juliet Hershberger wrote on Facebook: “This isn’t what I thought i’d wake up to. Dano Blair. words can’t even fathom how shocking and harmful receiving this news was. we were literally just talking about me coming down and getting a touch up from you. From the tattoos, to Kava, to concerts, drag queens, etc. you were an amazing person and an artist. i’ll have a piece of you with me for the rest of my life. I hope you’re at peace now 🕊😔”

Jeannette Wills wrote, “This was hard news to wake up to this morning. My heart goes out to everyone in Colorado right now, especially to the family of Dano Blair ❤️ he was such a gentle soul and I have so many fond memories of him! The hardest part of life is not knowing how much time we have left with the ones we love, so hold each other tight and don’t take time for granted.”

Jessica Hamilton wrote, “Dano Blair I can’t believe this. Hearing the news last night I’m just now being able to process it all. You will be so missed. So glad I got to see you yesterday and give you a big hug as always. You were the kindest man and always supported everyone and would do anything for anyone. Love you so much and will miss you forever. It’s not fair.”

On Facebook, Blair indicated that he was a tattoo artist. His top post reads, “It’s that time of year again! October is right around the corner. I will be doing my annual October promotion! Half off horror portraits all October! This is a appointment only promotion, all appointments require a minimum of $50 deposit. Spots will fill up quick! Let’s have some fun guys!! (Please share and spread the love) love y’all!!” He showcased his artwork on his Facebook page.

