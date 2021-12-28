Lakewood, Denver Active Shooter Spree Leaves Five Dead: Police

An active shooter left four people dead in a series of shootings throughout Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, and injured a Lakewood police officer, the Denver police chief confirmed. The shooter is also dead, bringing the death toll to five.

Agent Paul Osckel, of Lakewood public information, said in a news briefing that police were “working in conjunction with Denver Police Department on a large scale active shooter incident that ended here in Lakewood.”

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in the news briefing that there were a “series of violent incidences that we believe started in Denver…We have four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver.” The mayhem then continued into Lakewood, resulting in more deaths and the injury to the officer. Pazen called it a “killing spree.”

Two people were wounded and two are dead in Lakewood, including the shooter. Three people are dead in Denver, authorities said.

Authorities believe the spree started in Denver, but what motivated the shooter remains under investigation, Pazen said. “We believe the suspect is no longer a threat to our community…”





Play



Briefing regarding Denver & Lakewood shootings 2021-12-28T04:07:05Z

Authorities confirmed that the officer was alive and undergoing surgery on December 27, 2021. Asked whether the officer was expected to be okay, authorities said it was not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooter Went Into the Belmar Shopping Center in Lakewood

The first incident was shortly after 5 p.m. December 27, 2021, at 1st and Broadway, Denver’s police chief said in the briefing. Two adult women were shot dead, and one adult male was injured.

Shortly thereafter, a second shooting occurred at 12th and Williams, where a man was killed. There was also an incident near 6th and Cherokee. Police believe a gun was fired, but there were no injuries, the chief said.

Denver police officers identified a vehicle associated with the incident. There was a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers, said Pazen. The Denver police officers were not injured. After disabling the police car, the gunman fled into Lakewood, Pazen said.

Lakewood officer shot when she confronted the Mass Shooting Suspect at a Belmar shopping district restaurant. #denver pic.twitter.com/xf2GQ0oOn6 — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) December 28, 2021

John Romero, public information officer for Lakewood police, said in the news briefing that “we still have a lot of details we’re sorting out at this point.”

Just before 6 p.m., Lakewood police received a call of shots fired at a business along the 1500 block of Kipling. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities got a description of the car and the shooter, Romero said.

A little while later, at the Belmar area, Lakewood agents identified the car. When they tried to make contact with the driver, he opened fire on Lakewood agents, who returned fire, Romero said.

The driver then fled on foot to the Belmar shopping area, where he “felony menaced another business with a firearm before retreating to the Hyatt Place,” Romero said. He then shot one of the clerks there, and it’s not clear that person’s condition, according to Romero.

The shooter fled the area again and fired at a Lakewood agent, hitting him. That agent is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. At that time, the shooter was taken down; Romero said it’s not clear whether he was killed by police. He said authorities don’t believe there are additional safety concerns.

“Terrifying night for shoppers as the shooter fled Denver officers to the Belmar Shopping center in Lakewood. The gunman shot at officers and went into a business. He shot a clerk who is now in the hospital and an officer. No word on a motive,” Denver journalist Jessica Porter wrote on Twitter.

Lakewood police wrote, “LPD working an officer involved shooting in Belmar area. More info to come, including media staging area.” They added, “Media. Please stage at Olive Garden parking lot at Wadsworth and Alameda.”

Denver police wrote at 6:43 p.m. on December 27, 2021, “ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of 1st and Broadway. 2 victims have been located with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available.”

Video Captured Christmas Music Playing as an Officer Yelled at a Photojournalist to Leave Because of an ‘Active Shooter’

Christmas music playing on empty streets at Belmar in Lakewood as an officer yells at me to leave because of an active shooter. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/uUAKmzLBG5 — Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) December 28, 2021

Photojournalist Mark Neitro wrote on Twitter: “Christmas music playing on empty streets at Belmar in Lakewood as an officer yells at me to leave because of an active shooter.” He shared the above video.

Photos emerged of shooting scenes.

—LAKEWOOD SHOOTING— Officers were involved in a shooting in Lakewood this evening. There are multiple scenes scattered throughout the city associated with the investigation. One of those scenes is here at a strip mall near Colfax/Kipling. People on scene are clearly shaken up pic.twitter.com/ZZpGs8EyZj — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) December 28, 2021

Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter at 10:15 p.m., “Troopers assisting Lakewood in the Belmar area. Numerous businesses have customers and employees still inside. SWAT teams are clearing a very large area inch by inch. Stay inside and stay safe until area cleared by law enforcement.”

Troopers assisting Lakewood in the Belmar area. Numerous businesses have customers and employees still inside. SWAT teams are clearing a very large area inch by inch. Stay inside and stay safe until area cleared by law enforcement. S1 — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) December 28, 2021

Authorities believe there was only one suspect. The shooter’s name has not been released. Authorities said they were still trying to determine if the suspect was wearing body armor.