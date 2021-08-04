George Gonzalez: Pentagon Police Officer Stabbed, Killed in Shooting

George Gonzalez was a Pentagon Police Officer who was killed when a suspect, identified by officials as Austin Williams Lanz, stabbed him to death and opened fire outside the Pentagon, shooting at least two people at the Arlington, Virginia metro station that serves the U.S. Military headquarters near Washington, D.C.. He was identified in a statement from his department, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

“End of Watch Aug. 3, 2021,” the statement said. “Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform.”

Department of Defense officials said the suspect was shot and killed. Law enforcement allege Lanz stabbed Gonzalez and was gunned down by responding officers in an exchange of gunfire. Two other people were also injured.

The burst of violence prompted a lockdown at the Pentagon and diverted traffic on the metro railway. The stabbing and shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Eastern time at the metro station just steps away from the Pentagon, which services the facility.

1. Officer Gonzalez Was Attacked With a Knife on the Pentagon Bus Platform & the Suspect Exchanged Fire With Responding Officers

End of Watch Aug. 3, 2021.

Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/lmTqIuqCir — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 4, 2021

The fatal incident started when the suspect “attacked” and “stabbed” Lanz on the Pentagon bus platform, Pentagon Police Chief Woody Kusse said during a press conference. The suspect also opened fire, and there were “several casualties,” Kusse said. He did not release the name of the police officer at the time or confirm his death. Kusse also did not say in which order the events occurred, or what prompted the stabbing.

Kusse said law enforcement became aware of the incident through a radio call.

“We heard the call that an incident was underway,” he said.

Kusse released very limited information at the first press conference, held at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. He focused his comments on the security of the facility and said there was no threat to the public. Pentagon officials later confirmed the officer’s death in a statement.

@PFPAOfficial mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officer’s family. Additional info on the officer will be forthcoming, following full next of kin notification. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

“@PFPAOfficial mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon,” they wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officer’s family. Additional info on the officer will be forthcoming, following full next of kin notification.”

2. Law Enforcement Gathered for a Procession to Escort the Fallen Officer From the Hospital & Held an End of Watch Ceremony

EARLIER: A law enforcement salute outside George Washington University Hospital as a black, unmarked van leaves behind a procession of motorcycles. The officer injured in the incident at the Pentagon had been taken there. MORE: https://t.co/BplRCrdv1d pic.twitter.com/RXwLSGhgCk — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) August 3, 2021

Law enforcement agencies gathered outside the George Washington University Hospital to escort the body of Gonzalez in a somber procession. Police officers saluted as a motorcade passed, including police motorcycles and a black, unmarked van, according to ABC 7 News DC.

Somber moment outside GW University Hospital, where sources tell us a police officer was taken after some sort of attack outside The Pentagon

Live coverage right now https://t.co/cBOwXv5hf0

📷@7NewsDC @KevinLewis7News pic.twitter.com/wpvQx6NXxH — Brian Sasser (@ProducerSass) August 3, 2021

“Somber moment outside GW University Hospital, where sources tell us a police officer was taken after some sort of attack outside The Pentagon,” reporter Brian Sasser wrote on Twitter.

Victoria Sanchez of 7 News DC also described the scene outside the hospital.

“A solemn feeling at the Pentagon,” she wrote. “We don’t know officially that an officer passed away, but the police escort is a tradition and sad sign that someone in law enforcement died.”

#JUST NOW by Independence & 4th NW – the police procession passes by with officers saluting a fallen law enforcement member as the ME van passes by. I’m told this is for the Pentagon officer who died after this morning’s shooting. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/eXrVBXnnmy — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) August 3, 2021

Stephanie Ramirez of Fox 5 DC shared a video from another view of the procession.

“#JUST NOW by Independence & 4th NW – the police procession passes by with officers saluting a fallen law enforcement member as the ME van passes by,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m told this is for the Pentagon officer who died after this morning’s shooting.”

Flags were flown at half mast outside the Pentagon, ordered by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis,” Loyd said in a statement. “This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered.”

Resident Dave Statter shared a video of the flag Wednesday morning, the day after the violent attack, as investigators continued their work.

Here's the current view at the Pentagon Transit Center as the FBI continues working the scene a day after @PFPAOfficial officer was stabbed and killed and a man shot to death by police. #pentagonshooting https://t.co/aeVXMLjoV2 pic.twitter.com/NwEBTWs4iS — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 4, 2021

“Here’s the current view at the Pentagon Transit Center as the FBI continues working the scene a day after @PFPAOfficial officer was stabbed and killed and a man shot to death by police,” he wrote on Twitter.

3. Neighboring Law Enforcement Agencies Placed ‘Mourning Bands’ Over Their Badges in Tribute to the Fallen Officer

Fairfax County police confirm that they were notified that a Pentagon officer had died, and so Chief Davis ordered all officers to place 'mourning bands' over their badges to honor the fallen officer. Pentagon police still not saying anything. https://t.co/8WqnRMGyy5 — Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) August 3, 2021

Fairfax County Police told The Washington Post officers were notified of the death of the Pentagon Police Officer. Police Chief Kevin Davis instructed his officers to place “mourning bands” over their badges to honor the fallen officer.

The police department issued a statement on Twitter in memory of Gonzalez.

“We mourn with law enforcement agencies near and far after the tragic loss of a @PFPAOfficial officer today,” the Fairfax County Police Department wrote on Twitter. “Our deepest sympathies are with the officer’s family, fellow officers and loved ones.”

The D.C. Police Department wrote a statement mourning the officer’s passing.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the line of duty death of a @PFPAOfficial officer during today’s tragic events at the Pentagon. The men and women of MPD offer our condolences, thoughts, and prayers to PFPA for their loss and to the officer’s family and friends. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 3, 2021

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the line of duty death of a @PFPAOfficial officer during today’s tragic events at the Pentagon,” the department wrote on Twitter. “The men and women of MPD offer our condolences, thoughts, and prayers to PFPA for their loss and to the officer’s family and friends.”

4. Public Officials Sent Condolences to the Family of the Fallen Police Officer

Scene outside the GW Hospital moments ago: A procession of MPD officers moves down 23rd Street for the police officer wounded at the Pentagon shooting earlier today pic.twitter.com/ERA1TjkZZH — Jarrod Wardwell (@jarrodjw9) August 3, 2021

Public officials wrote tributes to the family of the fallen Pentagon Police Officer in the moments after his death was announced.

“Praying for the family and colleagues of the police officer who lost his life today near the Pentagon, and for the safety of the surrounding community,” U.S. Representative Val Demings wrote on Twitter.

U.S. Representative Don Beyer wrote on Twitter he was monitoring the situation, and thanked police for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

Closely following the situation at the Pentagon Metro, where the scene is now secured. As we await more details from authorities, I am thankful for the efforts of law enforcement to keep everyone safe. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 3, 2021

“Closely following the situation at the Pentagon Metro, where the scene is now secured,” he wrote on Twitter. “As we await more details from authorities, I am thankful for the efforts of law enforcement to keep everyone safe.”

“I’m incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of a Pentagon Police officer, who was killed earlier this morning in a senseless act of violence outside the Pentagon,” Senator Mark Warner wrote on Twitter. “My heart goes out to the officer’s family and friends, as well as the entire Pentagon Police force.”

I’m incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of a Pentagon police officer, who was killed earlier this morning in a senseless act of violence outside the Pentagon. My heart goes out to the officer’s family and friends, as well as the entire Pentagon Police force. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 3, 2021

U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police, Metropolitan Police, and Pentagon Police led the procession leaving the hospital to escort the body of the fallen officer to the medical examiner’s office, ABC 7 News reported.

5. Law Enforcement Responded After Lanz Was “Ambushed” & Stabbed; Lanz Was Killed in an Exchange of Gunfire

This morning, a police officer comforted a Metro employee who witnessed today’s shooting and stabbing on the Pentagon campus. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/qO90ygpX2X — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) August 3, 2021

The Associated Press reported that Lanz “ambushed” the fallen officer, citing sources who said Lanz “ran at him and stabbed him in the neck. Responding officers then shot and killed Lanz.”

According to The Washington Post, Kusse “repeatedly deflected reporters’ questions about what had happened” in the incident during the Tuesday afternoon press conference, but he did say that “gunfire was exchanged,” the Associated Press reported.

Metrorail Info issued statements alerting passengers to diverted traffic around the Pentagon, delays, closed stations and other changes to service due to the police investigation in the hours after the deadly attack.

