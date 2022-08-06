Anne Heche’s Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon Is a Realtor

Anne Heche does not have a husband, wife or spouse and is not married in 2022. The 53-year-old actress famously dated Ellen DeGeneres, and also previously dated co-star Thomas Jane. Her ex-husband is real estate broker Coleman Laffoon. It is not clear whether she has a boyfriend.

Heche was seriously injured in a fiery car accident in Los Angeles Friday, August 5, 2022, when she slammed into a garage, backed up and then careened into another house, causing her car to explode. The 53-year-old actress was intubated and in critical condition after the crash, but sources told the Daily Mail she was expected to survive.

NBC Los Angeles reported it took 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, and that the crash caused structural damage to a home after her blue Mini Cooper went 30 feet into the building. Photos of the aftermath showed the extent of the damage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon Is a Real Estate Broker Who Was the Listing Agent for Jack Black’s Home

Heche’s ex-husband, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, is a real estate broker who also previously worked as a cameraman for Ellen DeGeneres, according to his IMDB profile. Laffoon remarried in 2015. His wife, Alexandra “Alexi” Laffoon is his business partner in his real estate business, according to his Instagram profile.

Laffoon shared a link on his Instagram page for a 2020 Los Angeles Times article, which says he and his wife became the listing agents for Jack Black’s Hollywood Hills home. It was listed for $1.995 million, the article said.

Coleman Laffoon and his wife have two daughters together, Zoey Marine and Emmy Lou, according to IMDB. The couple also has a baby boy, he wrote on Instagram.

“The best of times,” he wrote, sharing a photo of their son.

Laffoon often shares photos of his wife and family. He shared a photo of Alexi Laffoon on Instagram and wrote her a sweet birthday message May 9, 2022.

“Join me in wishing beautiful Alexi happy bday. Here she is glorious and free, delighting in a day date with her husband,” he wrote. “A milestone birthday on the shore of the mighty Pacific. My heart is full and it looks like hers is too. Thank you for being our friend!”

Heche & Laffoon Had a Son Together, Homer, Who Is 20 Years Old

Heche and Laffoon had a son together, Homer, who also frequently appears on Laffoon’s Instagram account. Homer turned 20 March 2.

“Freshly minted 20 year old Homer Laffoon holding his little brother in the morning light,” Coleman Laffoon wrote on Instagram. “There is a lot to find troubling with the wider world but there is also a lot to find beautiful and wonderful. Maybe this moment can be as good a reminder for you as it is for us. Happy Bday son. Love you!”

Laffoon also shared a photo on his own birthday with his children.

“Celebrating 48 and feeling good. Love my family and friends – thank you for sharing this life. Great picture @alexilaffoon and great hang @brentasana,” he wrote.

Heche Recently Dated Skincare Guru Peter Thomas Roth

Is Anne Heche dating skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth?, Rumors are swirling that actress Anne Heche and skincare mogul Peter Thomas Roth are an item after the pair were spotted several times together in the past few weeks pic.twitter.com/clMIN0cVTi — Amelia (@Amelia72673570) August 26, 2021

Heche’s most recent public relationship was with skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reported in September 2021 that the two had been dating for about two months after meeting in the Hamptons.

“Peter and Anne met through mutual friends in the Hamptons and have been dating for about eight weeks,” a source told the outlet. “They spent a week together in the Hamptons and are now in NYC for Fashion Week.”

At the time, Roth was 64 and Heche was 52.

“Roth — who owns Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care and Peter Thomas Roth Find Jewelry — was previously married to Noreen Donovan, with whom he shares two sons,” the outlet reported. “They split after nearly 20 years of marriage when Roth filed for divorce in 2016. Post-breakup, he was linked to actress Brooke Mueller.”

