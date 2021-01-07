Ashli Babbitt: Woman Shot at US Capitol Was QAnon Conspiracy Believer

Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego-area woman who was shot and killed as she came through a window in the U.S. Capitol building, was a Donald Trump loving, QAnon conspiracy believer, according to a review of her social media accounts.

She donned a QAnon T-shirt for a Trump boat parade. She posted reference to common, and bizarre, QAnon conspiracy theories. “WWG1WGA #TrumpBoatParade2020 #SanDiego #America,” she wrote in one post on Twitter.

What is QAnon? “QAnon purports that America is run by a cabal of pedophiles and Satan-worshippers who run a global child sex-trafficking operation and that President Trump is the only person who can stop them,” CBS News reported. CBS added that “where we go one, we go all,” is a QAnon rallying cry that is abbreviated to WWG1WGA.

“The entire corrupt network needs to be brought to its knees,” she wrote in one tweet. “These ppl need and will be held accountable! And we will take our country back. And America will save the world!” She also retweeted President Donald Trump.

Babbitt was shot and killed as people rushed the U.S. Capitol building. The vice president was spirited to safety, members of Congress left the floor, IEDS were found throughout Washington D.C., and people broke into the chambers of the U.S. Senate.

Babbitt was shot and killed by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer in the midst of this mayhem, graphic video shows, as she tried to crawl through a window into the Speaker’s lobby. Some people gave her name as Ashley Babbitt or Ashli Babbit, but social media indicates it’s Ashli Babbitt.

Here’s what you need to know:

Babbitt’s Twitter Page Makes Reference to the ‘Storm’ Conspiracy Theory

Babbitt’s husband told KUSI-TV in San Diego that she was a “strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her,” in the words of the station.

“Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!” she wrote in one post. She had retweeted QAnon accounts and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The storm is a QAnon reference. “The Storm conspiracy features secret cabals, a child sex-trafficking ring led (in part) by the satanic Democratic Party, and of course, countless logical leaps and paranoid assumptions,” explained NYmag of the debunked conspiracies.

Another woman wrote, “Landing in DC. Here to do God’s work. Save the Republic. #StoptheSteal.” Babbitt responded to that tweet on January 4, 2021, by writing, “I will be there tomorrow! Gods speed!”

One photo on Twitter showed her wearing a MAGA hat. “We are out here enjoying our Saturday!!! together we can #MAGA #KAG God bless president trump and god bless America 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Trump2020 #4MoreYears,” she wrote.

Babbitt Was a Vocal Trump Supporter

Babbitt filled her social media with references to Trump and QAnon.

“I will be in DC on the 6th! God bless America and WWG1WGA,” she wrote on Twitter, making a QAnon reference. She wrote that the California governor had instituted “commie rule.” She responded to a tweet criticizing Nancy Pelosi’s $600 stimulus check support, writing, “It is a smack to the gut for everyone of us…you think ppl are waking up yet?… THEY DONT GIVE A F*** ABOUT US…all they want is power and money …. we must unite!”

She retweeted Georgia lawyer Lin Wood. In December, she wrote, “COVID IS A F****** JOKE!” In September, she wrote, “Trump 2020 landslide! Let freedom ring!” She also wrote, “If you are scared then stay home. But some of us aren’t and do not buy into this programmed plandemic if bullshit!”

Another woman wrote on Twitter, “Serious question: Has the government started a war against it’s own people?” Babbitt responded on December 20, “We are not their ppl… they are owned-bought, paid for, enslaved… you can’t sell your soul to devil without a price. They chose, so have we. Dark to light! Let freedom ring and god bless America! God knows, god sees and he is incoming! Nothing can stop what is happening.”

Graphic video captured the moment Babbitt was shot. A shot rings out as she tries to climb through a window into the Speaker’s lobby. The video is disturbing.

According to KUSI, Babbitt was “a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service.”

In the live stream video, Trump supporters shout that someone was killed and the video pans to the woman lying with blood coming out of her mouth. “Oh f***, they killed her,” says one person.

According to her Facebook page, Babbitt was the “Owner/Operator at Fowlers Pool Service and Supply Inc.” She lived in San Diego, was from San Diego and was married. Photos show her with her husband.

In the video, Trump supporters began speaking of Civil War as the woman lay shot on the ground.

“Welcome to the start of a Civil War,” a man says in the video.

The shooting happened outside of the House of Representatives chamber. Photos from inside the House chamber showed U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn pointing out the doors toward demonstrators.

An Eyewitness Says Babbitt ‘Rushed Through the Windows’

INCREDIBLE VIDEO This guy was next to the woman shot and killed in cold blood by Capitol Hill Police. Could’ve been anyone, completely unacceptable!!! pic.twitter.com/dk0AneW3B9 — Assistant Groyper (@AsstGroyper) January 6, 2021

A man from New Jersey spoke to a journalist and said he was an eyewitness. He had a bloody hand. “We had stormed into the chambers inside, and there was a young lady who rushed through the windows. A number of police and Secret Service were saying get back, get down and get out of the way,” he said.

He continued, “She didn’t heed the call. As we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck. She fell back on me. She started to say she was fine, it’s cool. Then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her neck and mouth and nose. I don’t know if she’s alive or dead anymore.”

The man said that “riot police came in and started ushering us out with their sticks and stuff.” Asked how they got in the Capitol, he said, “We tore through the scaffolding, through flashbangs and tear gas, and blitzed our way in through all of the chambers. Just trying to get into Congress and whoever we could get into and tell them we need some kind of investigation into this, and someone might be dead. That’s not the kind of government we can have.”

He said he wasn’t injured. “It could have been me. She went in first.” He said, “This cannot stand anymore … they don’t represent anybody. And now they will kill people.” Asked who he meant, he said, “Police, Congressmen and women. They don’t care. They think we’re a joke. $2,000 checks were a joke to them.” He said people were filming the marchers earlier and laughing at them. Once they were inside “guns came out.” He added: “We’re at a point now where it can’t be allowed to stand.”

