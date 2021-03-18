LISTEN: Atlanta Shooting 911 Call From Woman Who Said She Was Hiding at Gold Spa

A woman who was hiding at Gold Spa while a shooter opened fire called 911 and spoke quietly to a dispatcher while pleading for help. Atlanta Police arrived on the scene to find three women dead. The parlor was one of three locations in northeast Atlanta and Woodstock, Cherokee County, Georgia where police allege Robert Aaron Long fatally shot eight people and wounded a ninth person.

It was not clear what happened to the caller after the line was disconnected. A second 911 call reported gunshots and a woman “passed out” in front of the Aromatherapy Spa’s door. You can listen to the call here or later in this post.

Six of the eight victims have been identified. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified the four deceased as Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Xiaojie Yan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, and Paul Andre Michels, 54. The fifth victim, who was taken to the hospital, was a 30-year-old Hispanic man, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz.

The Caller at Gold Spa Reported a Man Had a Gun & Said ‘Please Come, OK?’

PART 2 of the 911 calls to Atlanta police from the Tuesday spa shootings: https://t.co/SfSg4Zb4DG — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 17, 2021

Atlanta Police Department interim Chief Rodney Bryant said during a Wednesday morning press conference officers responded to Gold Spa after a 911 call for a robbery in progress. Police found three people dead inside. Shortly after they arrived on scene, they received another 911 call from Aromatherapy Spa across the street.

“There is a robbery here…we need the police,” the 911 caller said after giving the address of 1916 Piedmont Road and telling a dispatcher she needed to speak quietly.

Rest In Peace, – Delaina Ashley Yuan, 33, of Acworth

– Paul Andre Michels, 54, Atlanta

– Xiaojie Yan, 49, Kennesaw

– Daoyou Feng, 44 4 of the Atlanta shooting victims in Cherokee County were confirmed to be Korean, Korean-American. We mourn with the diaspora. #StopAsianHate — Jollene 🍞🌹 (@jollenelevid) March 17, 2021

“I’m hiding right now,” she said when the dispatcher asked for a description of the person. She said the man had a gun.

“It’s a white guy,” she said.

The dispatcher asked what the caller was wearing.

“I don’t know. Please come OK?” the woman said, speaking more quickly and whispering the end of her sentence.

“Thank you, please,” she said at the end of the call.

A Second 911 Call Reported a Woman Was ‘Passed Out’ in Front of the Door of the Aromatherpy Spa

The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community — which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination. https://t.co/rBVPnrEBps — Stop AAPI Hate (@StopAAPIHate) March 17, 2021

The second 911 call police released was from a third-party caller. She said her friend told her and they heard gunshots at Aromatherapy Spa and a woman was “passed out.”

“I just got a call from one of my friends, and they said some guy came in… and they hear gunshots, and the lady is passed out, like, in front of the door,” the caller said. “And everybody’s scared so everybody’s hiding so I don’t know what’s going on exactly but I need the ambulance over there or something over there in their location please.”

“Some guy came in and shoots a gun so everybody heard the gunshots and some lady got hurt, I think, and you know, everybody’s scared and they’re hiding so they’re behind, but the lady’s passed out,” she added.

FULL STORY: I’ve been speaking to many Asian American people & orgs in Atlanta the past 24 hours. They’re scared, worried, angry, confused…but they’re determined. Story: https://t.co/bj04nQBBHR #11Alive pic.twitter.com/saAH7q0SEC — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 18, 2021

The caller reported the woman was in her 50s and that she was not conscious. She said she was not sure if she was breathing.

She said they were hiding inside the business “behind the desks.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke on anti-Asian racism at the Wednesday morning press conference. She said that regardless of the motive, “it is unacceptable. It is hateful, and it has to stop.”

