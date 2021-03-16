PHOTO: Manhunt for Suspect After Shootings at Spas in Atlanta, Georgia

A manhunt is underway for a man who appeared in surveillance footage outside one of two spas where shootings occurred in the Atlanta area in Cherokee County, Georgia. At least four people have died in two separate shootings. Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that all four victims were female and appeared to be Asian. Piedmont Road was shut down in both directions near Cheshire Bridge Road due to heavy police activity. The news station reported officers with guns were along the street outside the spas, and crime scene tape could be seen wrapping around both the Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa on the 1900 block of Piedmont Road.

“UPDATE: Atlanta police tell us a total of four Asian women were shot and killed. 3 at Gold Spa, one at Aromatherapy spa. Looking into whether or not this is tied to a similar incident in Cherokee county,” Janice Yu of Fox 5 Atlanta wrote on Twitter.

HAPPENING NOW: Atlanta police say at least one person was shot. People in the area tell me it appears it happened at the Spa. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/SFSQnCI5pt — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) March 16, 2021

#BREAKING Cherokee SO: "We are investigating multiple shootings”. Avoid HWY 92 at Bells Ferry Rd. @FOX5Atlanta has a crew on the scene. Standby for more information. https://t.co/MlH8ay89We — Erin Leport Rader (@Elepo) March 16, 2021

“Please share,” the Cherokee County Sheriff wrote on Facebook. “Suspect in a multiple shooting on Hwy 92 near Bells Ferry Rd. If anyone recognizes this suspect or his vehicle please call 911.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available. Early information can be incomplete or inaccurate.