Azuree Charles: New Kensington Boy Found Dead, Spurring Homicide Investigation in PA

Azuree Charles has been identified by neighbors and local news outlets as the New Kensington, Pennsylvania 9-year-old boy who was found dead outside his home. Officials are launching a homicide investigation.

No arrests have been made as of 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022. The boy was found dead behind his Haser Drive house near a shed Wednesday, May 4, and Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson ruled the manner of death as a homicide. New Kensington is 20 miles east of Pittsburgh. The boy’s cause of death has not been released. Charles lived in East Ken Manor, a Westmoreland County Housing Authority complex, officials said.

The office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli is seeking the help of the public in its investigation. The office announced on Thursday they were setting up a command post in the boy’s neighborhood. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the office and to share any surveillance footage from their homes. Investigators can be reached at 724-339-7533. A joint investigation was launched involving county detectives, New Kensington Police and neighboring police departments.

Charles is being remembered by neighbors as a gentle boy who was a friend to all. He was a cancer survivor, neighbors told WPXI. Charles was an elementary student in the New Kensington-Arnold School District.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charles’ Body Was Found By a Neighbor When He Did Not Show Up at the Bus Stop

Osie Taylor, a 70-year-old neighbor, found the body of the boy after he did not show up at the bus stop, according to WPXI. The body was found under a lawn chair in a wooded area close to Charles’ home.

“I knew something wasn’t right because my lawn chair was out of place,” Taylor told Trib Live.

Taylor told Trib Live that when the boy was reported missing Tuesday night, he offered to help look for him because he knew the areas where the neighborhood kids often played. The boy was clothed, Taylor told Trib Live, but wasn’t wearing any shoes or socks.

Ziccarelli released few details on the case in a press conference. She said investigators were dispatched at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday. She said investigators are determined to bring justice to the case.

“To our community at large, hold your children close,” she said. “They are our most precious gifts. We will not rest until we determine what or who caused this child’s death.”

Charles Was a Pediatric Cancer Survivor Who Recovered One Year Before the Murder

Neighbors told local news outlets that Charles was a pediatric cancer survivor. WPXI reported Charles “beat cancer” last year. Neighbor Osie Taylor told Trib Live he did not know details of the boy’s sickness, but knew that he had been sick and had endured many operations.

KDKA reported Charles “was enjoying a second chance at life.”

“All he does is ride his bike and play with his sister and for something like this to happen to him, it’s unbelievable. It’s got to stop, whatever is going on,” Taylor told KDKA.

Charles Had 3 Younger Sisters & Was Raised By His Mom

Charles was the oldest in a family of four children, Taylor told Trib Live. He had four younger sisters, and they were being raised by their mom in the housing complex, Taylor told the newspaper.

“He was a very gentle, nice kid,” Taylor told the newspaper. “He laughed all the time and played with his sisters all the time. He was a very, very nice kid, always well mannered. He got along well with everybody.”

Taylor told Trib Live he has lived in East Ken Manor for 10 years and knows Charles’ mom. He said the mom was often spending time with her children, and seemed to be an attentive mother.

“She was always outside with the kids,” Taylor told Trib Live. “She was one of the few that took care of their kids.”

Taylor said he felt close to the boy as though he were his own relative.

“It just breaks my heart. It feels like it happened to me,” Taylor told Trib Live. “The kid was like one of my kids or one of my grandkids.”

‘A Tragedy Like This Is Not Easy to Accept,’ Said the Boy’s Superintendent

New Kensington-Arnold School District Dr. Chris Sefcheck sent out a letter to families in the school district announcing the death of the boy, without releasing his name, and encouraging parents and guardians to keep an eye on the mental health of their children.

“It is with heavy heart that I share news that one of our elementary students passed away suddenly sometime this morning before school,” the letter said. “A tragedy like this is not easy to accept, while causing many levels of grief across our close-knit community.”

The letter said that grief counselors were being made available to students and faculty in the district.

“If your student talks with you about being grief stricken over losing a friend or classmate, please let them know that the schools are doing everything they can to help and to please speak with their teacher when they get to school tomorrow,” the letter said. “Please keep the family and our community in your thoughts and reflections through this challenging time.”