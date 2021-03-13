Brian Dripps Now: Where Is Angie Dodge’s Suspected Killer Today in 2021?

Brian Dripps is the suspected killer of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. He is in jail in Idaho awaiting his sentencing after pleading guilty. Two people have been jailed in the rape and murder of Dodge. The first was Christopher Tapp, who spent 20 years in prison before he was exonerated in 2019.

Dripps, 55, is jailed on rape and murder charges. He has not yet been sentenced in the 25-year-old case, but pleaded guilty to murder in February 2021. He told a judge he didn’t mean to kill her on June 13, 1996.

Dodge’s mother, Carol Dodge, was one of the biggest advocates for her daughter. She believed the wrong man was behind bars when Tapp was arrested. ABC 20/20 is digging into the ongoing court case on a new episode, which airs Friday, March 12, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Dripps was connected to the case through a new form of DNA evidence. He later confessed to killing Dodge.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dripps Said He Was Planning to Rape Dodge But Didn’t Mean to Kill Her & Doesn’t Remember Cutting Her Throat

TONIGHT! Tune in to ABC’s 20/20 at 9PM ET to watch our own @Sdrizin and long-time CWC friend Scott Turow discuss the interrogation and false confession of Chris Tapp. A mother's pursuit for justice overturns wrongful conviction, & catches the true killer https://t.co/2lHWeszwNy — CenterOnWrongfulConvictions (@NorthwesternCWC) March 12, 2021

Dripps appeared in court in February 2021 where he pleaded guilty, but said he did not mean to murder 18-year-old Dodge. He said he planned to rape her, and said that he was high and drunk, according to East Idaho News.

“All I really know is I went over there with the intent to rape her. I was pretty high on cocaine and alcohol,” Dripps said in court. “I had a pocket knife with me … I didn’t mean to murder her. I guess it just happened when I was there. I remember the rape part … that’s all I remember of that evening.”

Dodge’s throat was slit, and Dripps said he did not remember cutting her throat. He also did not deny doing it.

Journalists described Carol Dodge as “a force of nature” in interviews with 20/20. The mom conducted her own investigation, which proved dangerous. She once had someone pull a gun on her.

“I lived out on the streets. I’d go home 3, 4, 5 o’clock in the morning,” she said on the show.

Dripps Pleaded Guilty in Exchange for a 20-Year Sentence & Remains in the Bonneville County Jail Awaiting Sentencing

LIVE: Brian Dripps appears in court, expected to plead guilty to killing Angie Dodge (Via East Idaho News) https://t.co/P7lgishHQk — Kimberly Hadder (@_Bama_Girl) February 9, 2021

Dodge was a neighbor of Dripps. She was found dead in her apartment when she failed to show up at work, and two coworkers went to check on her. Police determined she died that morning. DNA was collected from Dodge’s body, but police could not pinpoint a suspect for months. Dripps was charged following the exoneration of Tapp, after Dripps’ was identified as the most likely suspect in the case after DNA was matched to the profile police collected at the time of the murder.

Dripps was arrested May 15, 2019. He confessed to the crimes under police questioning, according to East Idaho News. He agreed to a plea bargain in February 2021, and will likely be sentenced to 20 years in prison. He is incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail, according to the jail’s inmate list.

Here is his prison record:

Dripps’ sentencing is scheduled for April 27, 2021.

READ NEXT: Christopher Tapp Now: Where Is He Today in 2021 After His Exoneration?

