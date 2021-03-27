How to Buy Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Buy UFC 260

The UFC heavyweight championship belt is up for grabs Saturday when champ Stipe Miocic defends against Francis Ngannou at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC 260 PPV card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Miocic vs Ngannou expected to start around 12:15 a.m. ET. The PPV costs $69.99 by itself, though there are some other bundle options if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy and watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2, Woodley vs Luque and all of the fights on Saturday night:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 260 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 260 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If you already have ESPN+, you can buy the UFC 260 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 260 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 260 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 260 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 260

Where to Watch UFC 260

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 260 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 260 Preview

Miocic and Ngannou will headline the card, fighting for the second time since their January, 2018 meeting at UFC 220. Miocic took Ngannou down with relative ease the first time around, but, other than a loss by decision to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, Ngannou has been on fire since, winning his last four fights by knockout.

“Obviously I was very upset and disappointed that I didn’t win the fight,” Ngannou told Joe Rogan, via Fightful. “As everyone who is fighting for the title, you want to go out there victorious. But to be honest, I always look in that fight since the fight day, just after the fight, I look at it and now I’m like, ‘This is good.’ I learned too much in that fight because even though I was on the level, fighting for the world title, I still have some missing parts in my game and in my experience.”

For his part, the champ acknowledges his opponent has improved since their last fight, but he still likes his chances. “Francis has gotten a lot better since the first fight with me, but styles make matchup, and unfortunately, the style I have is not good for him,” Miocic said, per International Business Times. “I’m walking out ‘And Still.’”

In other key matchups on the card, Tyron Woodley, who has lost three fights in a row, will square off against Vicente Luque in a welterweight showdown that is slated to be the co-main event. Both fighters are currently on opposite trajectories, as Luque has won two in a row, while Woodley is in a concerning slump. With losses to Karamu Usman, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington, Woodley needs a win in the worst way here if he wants to get things back under control.

Another intriguing bout will feature “Sugar” Sean O’Malley taking on Thomas Almeida in a bantamweight battle that follows O’Malley’s first career loss to Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 252 last summer.

Here’s a preview of the main and preliminary cards, with every bout featured on each:

MAIN CARD:

Champ Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – for heavyweight title, co-main event

Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley, co-main event

Thomas Almeida vs. Sean O’Malley

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

1ST PRELIM:

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Hannah Goldy vs. Jessica Penne

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

2ND PRELIM:

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

Omar Morales vs. TBA

Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.