How to Buy UFC 260: Price & ESPN+ Bundle Deals

Buy UFC 260

The UFC heavyweight belt is on the line as Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou clash in a highly-anticipated rematch in the main event at UFC 260 on Saturday.

The pricing options for the UFC 260 PPV depend on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to buy and watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 and all of the fights on Saturday night:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 260 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 260 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 260 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 260 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 260 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 260 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 260 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 260 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 260

Where to Watch UFC 260

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 260 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 260 Preview

After suffering back-to-back losses in 2018, Francis Ngannou has been on a tear, knocking out his opponent in four consecutive fights. And Ngannou has not needed much time, knocking out his opponents in less than a minute three times.

Now, Ngannou has a chance to avenge one of those losses and claim the heavyweight title as he faces champion Stipe Miocic on Saturday.

UFC President Dana White said there is no question Ngannou deserves another shot at Miocic with the belt on the line.

“He had a shot at the title and he lost. You always have to work your way back to the title, because there is always someone next in line who is deserving of it,” White said. “If you think about the last time he lost to Stipe, that was 2018, and it took him all the way until now, 2021, to get it back — but he’s done it. He’s the guy. He’s the guy that should be getting this shot.”

Miocic is the champ but he’s 38 and enters the fight as an underdog to Ngannou. The Ohio fighter has lost just once since 2015, the lone blemish coming against Daniel Cormier.

The question will be how much each fighter has improved since their last meeting and a mark against Miocic is that he hasn’t fought anyone not named Daniel Cormier since he last saw Ngannou in 2018.

“He’s definitely gotten a lot better,” Miocic told Yahoo Sports of Ngannou. “We evolve in this sport. It’s part of the game. If you don’t evolve, you’re not going to keep up. He’s definitely evolved. He’s worked on his striking, he’s getting better on the ground and he’s gotten better at everything. But so have I. I know I’m getting older, but I’ve gotten better. I feel way better and I feel great.”

Ngannou’s coach Erick Nicksick told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin that “The Predator” has been working hard on improving his wrestling heading into the bout with Miocic.

“We had to implement [wrestling] in every practice that we do,” Nicksick said. “So it’s not like one practice you’re sparring or hitting pads. It’s MMA. So every practice you have to focus on defending a takedown. Furthermore, you have to focus on taking guys down yourself. You have to have offensive wrestling just as important as your defensive wrestling.”

The card has already dealt with some COVID-19 issues, but here is where it stands currently:

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.