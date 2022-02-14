Cory Bigsby, Codi Bigsby’s Father: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cory Bigsby is the father of Codi Bigsby, a missing 4-year-old Virginia boy. The dad reported the little boy missing January 31, 2022, and the boy has not been found. Cory Bigsby was arrested, but his charges do not directly relate to the boy’s disappearance.

Police said recent evidence collected in the case paints a clear picture of what happened to the child, and they are continuing the search for the boy. In the latest update in the case, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot announced that a new lead detective was assigned to the case. Bigsby asked for an attorney several hours into his interview with police in the early morning hours the day after Bigsby reported his son missing. Talbot said during a press conference Monday that request was “mishandled.”

1. Cory Bigsby Was Arrested Appropriately Despite the Mishandled Request for an Attorney, Said Chief Talbot

Also worth a mention— crime tape was still up and officials were inside Cory Bigsby’s apartment this evening. pic.twitter.com/qh9pEfuI8L — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) February 8, 2022

Talbot said during a Monday afternoon press conference Monday, February 14, that Bigsby asked police for an attorney, and that request was “mishandled.” However, he said there is “no question” that the felony neglect charges lodged against Bigsby are appropriate.

Hampton Police spent the weekend reviewing video to conduct an audit on the investigation, which Talbot described as a “herculean task” involving thousands of man hours. They found that Bigsby had asked for an attorney several hours into the investigation, he said. However, Bigsby had agreed to speak to police willingly, and he was appropriately advised of his right to legal counsel, Talbot said. Before Bigsby requested an attorney, he told police he had left his young children home alone, Talbot said. The charges Bigsby faces relates to that statement, court documents said.

Talbot said the person who had been lead detective on the case was removed from the case and is now on paid leave.

Prior to the audit, the latest update in the search for Bigsby came Saturday, February 12, when a child’s jacket and tire marks were found near a home in the Buckroe Point area, where the boy was last seen, according to WAVY News. Police, including a forensics unit, responded to the scene to examine the evidence.

A week earlier, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said that evidence they had gathered in the case at that point paints a “very clear” picture of what happened to Codi Bigsby, though they were still working on their investigation, according to WAVY News.

2. Community Members Gathered Valentine’s Day Cards for the Missing Boy

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️ If you’re in Hampton, a woman named Nikki made a box to put Valentine’s Day cards in for Codi Bigsby, who’s been missing for over 2 weeks. Stop by the soccer field if you can and leave him a card. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/MfHfKA4074 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 14, 2022

Nikki Lyell, of Newport News, has led community events for the missing boy, including a candlelight vigil and Valentine’s Day card collection.

A box was set out to collect cards for the little boy, decorated in sparkly red paper.

“Codi Strong,” it said. “Activate Codi alert.”

WAVY News reported that on February 14, balloons, flowers and a Valentine’s Day box lined the fence along the soccer fields near Bigsby’s Buckroe Point neighborhood, and someone placed a tarp over the items to protect them.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” Jon Dowding of WAVY wrote on Twitter. “If you’re in Hampton, a woman named Nikki made a box to put Valentine’s Day cards in for Codi Bigsby, who’s been missing for over 2 weeks. Stop by the soccer field if you can and leave him a card.”

3. Cory Bigsby Was Arrested & Charged With Neglect & He Is the Father of Several Young Children

Dear Cory Bigsby; How your son goes missing and the neighbors didn't hear you calling his name at all, how did no one see you frantic searching for him? Why wait until 7 hours later to make the call to 911? Where is your son? #CodiBigsby #CoryBigsby pic.twitter.com/3ANOhZoIXx — 💝❣️L€G🅰️C¥❣️💝 (@iamlegacy22pb) February 9, 2022

Hampton Police Department announced the arrest of Bigsby’s father, Cory Bigsby, on February 3, 2022, saying their investigation was not over. He was charged with seven counts of felony child neglect. Bigsby is the father of several young children who are siblings of the missing boy, police said.

The charges were not directly related to the boy’s disappearance, but stemmed from a statement Bigsby made saying he left his young children home alone, according to court documents.

Police detailed the early hours of their investigation during a press conference Monday, February 14, and said that they received the call from Bigsby reporting him missing from the 100 block of Ranalet Drive at 9:06 a.m. Within eight minutes, K9s were on the scene searching for the missing boy. Police quickly called for backup from the FBI, which brought a plane and other resources. Investigators searched the area with drones, on foot and with police dogs.

“Since that day our goal to find Codi has not changed. Our search has not stopped,” said Public Information Officer Reggie Williams.

He said thousands of people were reached through the departments’ news releases, and millions were reached through the media attention given to the case.

4. Locals Held a Candlelight Vigil for Codi Bigsby & Prayed for His Safe Return Home

HAPPENING NOW: A candlelight prayer service for Codi Bigsby next to the Hampton Soccer Fields. People from all over the community lighting candles, signing posters and placing balloons praying for Codi’s safe return. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Wdo1kMpNR2 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) February 6, 2022

Dozens of people gathered on a cold night to call for the safe return of Bigsby on February 6, WAVY News reported. At the time, the boy had been missing for less than one week.

The news outlet reported that people gathered to sing, sign posters and brought balloons.

“We just want him found safe,” Lyell told the news outlet.

She organized the event and told the news station she has a daughter close to Bigsby’s age, bringing the case close to home.

“We’re still here to help look for him and we haven’t given up on him,” she said.

Mahogany Waldon addressed the crowd and told them that any tip made to police is important.

“A lot of people are very concerned, a lot of people are very upset and we just want a favorable outcome for Codi. We’ve been printing out flyers, working with different organizations just to make sure that people aren’t forgetting that there’s some little boy out here that is potentially out on his own,” Waldon said. “Even though its been a week since he’s gone missing, it’s still important that they constantly see his face and know that any information, any tip is important.”

5. Police Said They Have Been Scouring the Area to Search for the Missing Boy

I wanted to share this comprehensive article. For those coming to the case late or those who haven't had time to read all the varying articles, this is a good summary. May God Bless #CodiBigsbyhttps://t.co/BFWKTdotHR — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) February 9, 2022

Hampton Police released a statement February 3, detailing their investigation at that point.

“The Hampton Police Division, along with our federal and regional partners, have conducted a very thorough search since the time Codi Bigsby was reported missing on January 31, 2022,” the statement said. “We have covered a tremendous amount of ground, spoken to hundreds of citizens, and followed every possible lead. At this time, Codi still has not yet been found. Our search efforts to find Codi will continue throughout the weekend.”

Although an arrest had been made, police said their investigation was far from over.

“As a result of the investigation, Mr. Cory Bigsby is now under arrest,” the statement said. “He has been transported to adult intake where he has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect. This is not the conclusion of the investigative process — we will continue to do everything in our power to find Codi.”

