Codi Bigsby, Missing Virginia Boy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Codi Bigsby is a 4-year-old Virginia boy who has been missing since January 31, 2022. His father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing that day. The dad has been arrested, and Hampton Police are continuing the search for the little boy.

Police said recent evidence collected in the case paints a clear picture of what happened to the child.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Child’s Jacket & Tire Marks Were Found in the Area Where Codi Was Last Seen

Also worth a mention— crime tape was still up and officials were inside Cory Bigsby’s apartment this evening. pic.twitter.com/qh9pEfuI8L — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) February 8, 2022

The latest update in the investigation and search for Bigsby came Saturday, February 12, when a child’s jacket and tire marks were found near a home in the Buckroe Point area, where the boy was last seen, according to WAVY News. Police, including a forensics unit, responded to the scene to examine the evidence.

Police did not say whether the item belonged to the missing boy.

A week earlier, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said that evidence they had gathered in the case at that point paints a “very clear” picture of what happened to Bigsby, though they were still working on their investigation, according to WAVY News.

2. Community Members Have Been Gathering Valentine’s Day Cards for the Missing Boy

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️ If you’re in Hampton, a woman named Nikki made a box to put Valentine’s Day cards in for Codi Bigsby, who’s been missing for over 2 weeks. Stop by the soccer field if you can and leave him a card. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/MfHfKA4074 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 14, 2022

Nikki Lyell, of Newport News, has led community events for the missing boy, including a candlelight vigil and Valentine’s Day card collection.

A box was set out to collect cards for the little boy, decorated in sparkly red paper.

“Codi Strong,” it said. “Activate Codi alert.”

WAVY News reported that on February 14, balloons, flowers and a Valentine’s Day box lined the fence along the soccer fields near Bigsby’s Buckroe Point neighborhood, and someone placed a tarp over the items to protect them.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” Jon Dowding of WAVY wrote on Twitter. “If you’re in Hampton, a woman named Nikki made a box to put Valentine’s Day cards in for Codi Bigsby, who’s been missing for over 2 weeks. Stop by the soccer field if you can and leave him a card.”

3. Cory Bigsby, the Father of the Missing Boy, Has Been Arrested & Charged With Neglect

Dear Cory Bigsby; How your son goes missing and the neighbors didn't hear you calling his name at all, how did no one see you frantic searching for him? Why wait until 7 hours later to make the call to 911? Where is your son? #CodiBigsby #CoryBigsby pic.twitter.com/3ANOhZoIXx — 💝❣️L€G🅰️C¥❣️💝 (@iamlegacy22pb) February 9, 2022

Hampton Police Department announced the arrest of Bigsby’s father, Cory Bigsby, saying their investigation was not over. He was charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

The charges were not directly related to the boy’s disappearance.

4. Locals Held a Candlelight Vigil for Bigsby & Prayed for His Safe Return Home

HAPPENING NOW: A candlelight prayer service for Codi Bigsby next to the Hampton Soccer Fields. People from all over the community lighting candles, signing posters and placing balloons praying for Codi’s safe return. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Wdo1kMpNR2 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) February 6, 2022

Dozens of people gathered on a cold night to call for the safe return of Bigsby on February 6, WAVY News reported. At the time, the boy had been missing for less than one week.

The news outlet reported that people gathered to sing, sign posters and brought balloons.

“We just want him found safe,” Lyell told the news outlet.

She organized the event and told the news station she has a daughter close to Bigsby’s age, bringing the case close to home.

“We’re still here to help look for him and we haven’t given up on him,” she said.

Mahogany Waldon addressed the crowd and told them that any tip made to police is important.

“A lot of people are very concerned, a lot of people are very upset and we just want a favorable outcome for Codi. We’ve been printing out flyers, working with different organizations just to make sure that people aren’t forgetting that there’s some little boy out here that is potentially out on his own,” Waldon said. “Even though its been a week since he’s gone missing, it’s still important that they constantly see his face and know that any information, any tip is important.”

5. Police Said They Have Been Scouring the Area to Search for the Missing Boy

Hampton Police released a statement February 3, detailing their investigation at that point.

“The Hampton Police Division, along with our federal and regional partners, have conducted a very thorough search since the time Codi Bigsby was reported missing on January 31, 2022,” the statement said. “We have covered a tremendous amount of ground, spoken to hundreds of citizens, and followed every possible lead. At this time, Codi still has not yet been found. Our search efforts to find Codi will continue throughout the weekend.”

Although an arrest had been made, police said their investigation was far from over.

“As a result of the investigation, Mr. Cory Bigsby is now under arrest,” the statement said. “He has been transported to adult intake where he has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect. This is not the conclusion of the investigative process — we will continue to do everything in our power to find Codi.”

