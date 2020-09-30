Deonte Murray: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deonte Murray was identified as the suspect in the shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies in Compton on Saturday, September 13, 2020.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced September 30 Murray, 36, was charged in the shooting of the two deputies, Claudia Apolinar and her 24-year-old male partner, who has not been identified. Both deputies have been released from the hospital. Murray, whose full name is Deonte Lee Murray, was arrested in the days following the ambush for a carjacking in Lynwood.

The two deputies suffered serious injuries and were taken to St. Francis for treatment, where protesters gathered and chanted “We hope you die.”

Officials described the attack on the protesters as an ambush. Authorities released video of the shooting, which showed a male walk up to their patrol car, point a gun and flee.

1. A Video Showed the Shooting of 2 Deputies Outside a Train Station in Compton

Press Conference: Sheriff Villanueva to Provide Update on Compton Ambush Shooting Investigation https://t.co/eb2d2jR3XZ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 30, 2020

The Two LASD deputies, a man and a woman, were shot multiple times while sitting in their patrol vehicle outside a train station. They were rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery, where they were in critical condition Saturday night and in stable condition Sunday. The woman is a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy and the man is 24. They were both sworn in just 14 months ago, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The video shows the suspect walk up to the police car, point a gun toward the window and run away.

“You can get a lot of rounds off in two seconds,” Villanueva said.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The shooting occurred at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, according to FOX 11.

2. Murray Was Charged With Attempted Murder of Peace Officers & Already Faces Charges in a Carjacking

#LIVE Deputies who were shot described as 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy; and a 24-year-old male deputy; both were sworn in just last year https://t.co/qitVqA010L — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2020

Murray was arrested on Sept. 15, three days after law enforcement officers allege he shot the deputies. His arrest was in connection with a carjacking in which police allege Murray confronted a man in Compton, shot him in the leg and stole his car Sept. 1. He was charged with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm-personal use of a firearm on Sept. 17, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office that was provided to Heavy. He was later charged with an additional count of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials amended his criminal complaint Sept. 30 to add charges related to the ambush. He now also faces two counts each of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced. Officials expect Murray will be arraigned later in the day Sept. 30.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million. If Murray is convicted of his charges, he could face a possible maximum life sentence in state prison. He also faces allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of a rifle in the carjacking incident, Lacey announced.

BREAKING: LASD and District Attorney Jackie Lacey announce the arrest of Deonte Lee Murray in relation to ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton. Murray is charged with attempted murder of both deputies. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 30, 2020

Deputy District Attorney Jacques Garden of the Crimes Against Peace Officers Division will prosecute the case, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation.

LASD and assisting law enforcement agencies led a manhunt for the suspect, who remained at large as the wounded deputies were “fighting for their lives.” Officials released video of the shooting, hoping it would assist in their investigation.

Officials said in a press conference they expected additional cameras captured footage of the shooting and the suspect. You can watch the full press conference here.

The FBI also offered to assist in the investigation.

“”FBI Los Angeles has offered resources and stands ready to assist in response to reports of an attack on @lasdhq deputies tonight,” FBI Los Angeles wrote on Twitter.

3. Officials Began the Investigation With Only a Vague Description of the Gunman From One of the Wounded Deputies

Sheriff Villanueva Discusses Ambush Shooting of Two Deputies in Compton. To watch the full press conference, please visit https://t.co/fOaVP5wTUe pic.twitter.com/7gXlbLQpAK — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Law enforcement who responded to the shooting Saturday night asked one of the wounded deputies for a description of the suspect. With multiple gunshot wounds, they were not able to immediately conduct an interview, and he identified the suspect only as “a dark-skinned male,” officials said at the press conference. They hoped to conduct a more thorough interview when the deputy recovered.

LA County Sheriffs tweeted updates on the shooting throughout the evening.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available,” they wrote on Twitter at about 8 p.m.

They later posted an update, writing, “Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

4. Anti Police Protesters Gathered Outside the Hospital Shouting ‘We Hope You Die,’ Video Showed

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/8W3ciYNtmo — Maria Viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

While the two sheriff deputies were “fighting for their lives,” protesters were gathering outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where the deputies were being treated. Protesters captured video of themselves, which showed them “oinking” and saying they hoped the deputies died. LASD demanded the protesters clear the area, saying they were causing a hazard by blocking the hospital’s entrance and exit. At one point, the protesters tried to get into the emergency room, officials said.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” LA County Sheriffs wrote on Twitter.

Two arrests were made, including Reporter Josie Huang, who was documenting the protests. Read more about her here, see video of her arrest, and read her version of the events.

5. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Said the Ambush Represents a Growing Trend of Violence Against Law Enforcement

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva detailed the shooting on two of his deputies at a press conference, and said he sees the ambush as a part of a growing trend of violence toward law enforcement.

“Every week in the nation, someone is losing their life in the line of duty, so this is just another grim reminder of that,” he said. “The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train, and seeing somebody just walking up and start shooting on them, it pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. There’s no pretty way to say it.”

The department is stretched thin between response to protests, fires and other calls. Now, he said, deputies will also be watching their backs for unprovoked attacks.

“As you can tell we’re stretched…” he said at the press conference, and paused to wait for the sound of nearby sirens to dissipate. “We have the civil unrest and protests in south LA, we have the Bobcat Fire, we have situations in downtown LA. We have a lot different situations going on at the same time. Our deputies are working very long hours these days, and this is just going to add to the things that we have to be alert for. We have to start a buddy system, watching out for each others back.”

