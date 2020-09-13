Los Angeles Sheriff Deputy Shooting Video Released [Watch]

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department released a video shortly after two of its deputies were shot in hopes of identifying the suspect. You can watch the video here or later in this post.

Two LASD deputies, a man and a woman, were shot multiple times while sitting in their patrol vehicle outside a train station. They were rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery, and remain in critical condition. Undersheriff Tim Murakami confirmed both deputies were still alive at 10 p.m.

The gunman walked up the the patrol car and opened fire with no provocation and no warning, LA County Sheriffs wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video of the Suspect Shows Him Walk Up to the Patrol Car & Open Fire; the Gunman Remains at Large

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Two LASD deputies were shot and seriously injured during an attack being described as an ambush. The deputies, a man and a woman, were sitting in a patrol car when a male opened fire and fled. A video was released by LA County Sheriffs as police work to identify a suspect.

“Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” LA County Sheriffs wrote on Twitter.

The video shows the suspect walk quickly up to the police car, point a gun and fire before running away.

The shooting occurred at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, according to FOX 11.

Bill Melugin of FOX 11 also shared the clip of the video on Twitter.

“BREAKING: LASD has given me the okay to show this shortened video of the suspect opening fire on the deputies in this ambush. Before the video starts, the suspect creeps up to vehicle. After it stops, deputy falls out and stumbles. Manhunt still underway,” he wrote.

Officials described the gunman with a very general description and are working to gather more information. The suspect was described as “a dark-skinned male,” according to Bill Melugin of FOX 11. He added a fish eye lens may have distorted the suspect’s height in the video.

The Sheriff Deputies Were Taken to a Hospital for Surgery & Are Critical Condition

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

While Los Angeles police and other law enforcement agencies are hunting for a suspect in the shooting, the two deputies are “fighting for their lives,” according to Los Angeles County Sheriffs. The deputies were rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery, and remain in critical condition.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available,” Los Angeles County Sheriffs wrote on Twitter at about 8 p.m.

They later posted an update, writing, “Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

The FBI also offered to assist in the investigation.

“”FBI Los Angeles has offered resources and stands ready to assist in response to reports of an attack on @lasdhq deputies tonight,” FBI Los Angeles wrote on Twitter.

A press conference about the shooting and the investigation is scheduled for 10 p.m.

President Donald Trump Shared the Video on Twitter, Writing ‘Animals That Must Be Hit Hard’

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

President Donald Trump shared the video of the suspect shooting two LASD deputies on Twitter shortly after its release.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” he wrote.

The deputies were members of the Transit Services Bureau, according to FOX 11. Bill Melugin of FOX said the deputies were at the Compton PAX station when they were both shot in the head by a male who got off a bus and fled the scene. Their identities were not immediately released. Rumors circulated that one of the deputies had died, but officials confirmed the rumor was false.

