LASD Shooting: Los Angeles Sheriff Deputies Shot in ‘Ambush’

Two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies were shot in an attack being described as a “straight ambush” at a train station and fighting for their lives, according to the LA County Sheriff.

The suspect remains at large, officials said. The two sheriff deputies, a man and a woman, were shot in the head in Compton and transported to a local hospital. They were at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street when they were ambushed at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, according to FOX 11. LASD officials said the deputies are “fighting for their lives.”

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available,” LA County Sheriffs wrote on Twitter.

The identities of the deputies were not immediately released. Both are undergoing emergency surgery, according to LASD.

“Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large,” LASD wrote on Twitter.

The deputies were members of the Transit Services Bureau, according to FOX 11. Bill Melugin of FOX said the deputies were at the Compton PAX station when they were both shot in the head by a male who got off a bus and fled the scene.

Sources described the attack to him as a “straight ambush.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.