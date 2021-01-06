WATCH: Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol as Congress Debates Election

Dramatic video emerged of President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the U.S. Capitol as Congress debated whether to certify the Electoral College vote. They made it into the chambers of both the U.S. Senate and House, and there were shooting reports, injuries to Capitol Police officers, reports of suspicious packages, and the vice president and members of Congress being rushed to safety.

Elijah Schaffer, a reporter for Blaze TV, shared a video and wrote, “Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

They made it inside and onto the Senate floor.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

There are reports that supporters of Donald Trump are now “shooting into the chamber,” of the House at the U.S. Capitol building. “Guns drawn in the chamber,” wrote journalist Matt Fuller.

“They’re shooting into the chamber,” he wrote.

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

In an unprecedented and tense seen at the U.S. Capitol building, the supporters of President Donald Trump breached the building; Vice President Mike Pence was ushered to safety and the debate was called off in Congress over certifying the election results. Congress was debating Arizona’s electoral votes when it all erupted.

There were reports of injuries to multiple Capitol police officers.

Now multiple officers injured. pic.twitter.com/yRDc9AEHNg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

This photo shows members of Congress running to safety.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Man Climbed the Dais of the U.S. Senate Chambers to Shout That Trump Won the Election

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The Trump supporters made it into the chambers of the U.S. Senate eventually. “They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling ‘Trump won that election!’ This is insane,” wrote Igor Bobic, a reporter with the Huffington Post.

“Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows,” wrote Bobic.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Shortly before, Trump held a rally in which he railed at elections officials, urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results and declared that America no longer has “free and fair” elections. He called some Republicans weak, and he insisted that he won the presidential election, despite even Republican officials in various states, including Georgia, saying that audits and investigations showed that he did not.

Watch video of the Trump supporters as they initially began to storm the Capitol building here:

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Here’s additional video:

Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Police Were Evacuating the Library of Congress

USCP are evacuating the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/1c98gk7qg6 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) January 6, 2021

Julie Tsirkin, a reporter for NBC News, wrote that authorities were evacuating the Library of Congress. She shared an alert that read, “remain calm and move in a safe manner to the exists” and “close doors behind you but do not lock.”

She said that the Cannon office Building was also being evacuated. Then, the entire Capitol building went into lockdown.

Scott MacFarlane, an NBC reporter, wrote, “US Capitol Police warning to Cannon House Office Bldg staff: ‘If you are in the Cannon Building, take visitors, escape hoods, and Go Kits and report to the South tunnel connecting to the Longworth Bldg.'”

It all comes the day after Democrats appear to be positioned to take control of the U.S. Senate. They won a Senate runoff race in Georgia, and they appear poised to win the second, although news organizations have not yet called it. The remaining votes in that race, though, are coming from Democratic areas of the state. That means it’s likely that Democrats will control the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and the White House. But Trump showed zero sign of conceding.

The Senate Was Debating Arizona’s Electoral Votes

When the altercation happened, the Senate was debating Arizona’s electoral votes and whether to certify them. Some GOP lawmakers objected to Arizona’s results, which sparked what is likely to be several hours of debate.

“This will be the most important vote I’ve ever cast. President Trump claims the election was stolen. The assertions range from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, according to CNN.

Trump said in his rally, “Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you.”

But, according to CNN, Pence told Congress, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

READ NEXT: The Life & Death of Nashville Bomber Anthony Quinn Warner.