Fake Donald Trump Jr. Tweet Causes Confusion: ‘My Father Is Going to Release Information Tonight’

A fake tweet by an account claiming to be Donald Trump Jr. led to widespread confusion on Thursday night. The account, which used the handle @rlDonaldTrumpJr, tweeted, “My father is going to release information tonight regarding widespread fraud and systemic voting irregularities that will not only put prominent politicians in jail but will also give @realDonaldTrump another 4 years in the WH. This was a landslide.”

The account was liked over 17,000 times, despite the fact that it does not come from Trump Jr.’s official Twitter account. Many were tweeting in response to the tweet, asking the fake account where and when Trump Jr.’s father would give this alleged information.

Here’s what you need to know:

No, That Was Not a Real Tweet by Donald Trump Jr.

Though many seemed to believe it came from a verified source, the tweet above did not come from Trump Jr.’s official account. It’s an imposter account that was created in November 2020, has around 600 followers, and has Trump Jr.’s photo as its avatar.

By comparison, the real Trump Jr. account has 6.2 million followers, and was created in May 2009.

This is a developing post and will be updated.