Donald Trump Jr. Blasts ‘GOP Hopefuls’ for Not Fighting for His Father

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, tweeted out his anger at fellow Republicans for not vocally supporting his father as he sues for election fraud in multiple key swing states during the 2020 presidential election.

Trump Jr. tweeted, “The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!”

The only person receiving praise from Trump Jr. was Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. He said in a follow-up tweet, “One notable exception seems to be Ron DeSantis right now. He has been active and vocal. @RonDeSantisFL.”

Like his father, numerous of Trump Jr.’s tweets have been flagged by Twitter for being “misleading about an election or other civic process.”

I don’t recall Sasha or Malia asking us to go to “total war” for their dad, but maybe I just missed it. pic.twitter.com/HRlswxLl5x — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 5, 2020

Many of Trump’s closest Republican allies in Congress have remained noticeably quiet since Trump pre-maturely announced that he “already won” the election during a 2 a.m. press conference from The White House on November 4.

Trump’s Campaign Announced Plans to Take Legal Action In Multiple Battleground States

Trump’s reelection campaign announced its plan to take legal action in multiple battleground states in order to secure a second term over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump’s team announced that they will go to court in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. The president is also seeking a recount in Wisconsin.

In Nevada, Trump’s campaign, in coordination with the Nevada Republican Party, announced their plan to file a lawsuit claiming that an estimated 10,000 residents cast their ballot despite no longer living in Nevada, as reported by USA Today.

We warned for the last few weeks we could end up in a situation where Nevada decides the presidency,” said Adam Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general and Trump’s campaign co-chair in the state. “We’re asking for emergency relief. We’re asking for the judge to stop the counting of improper votes.”

In Michigan, a judge denied Trump’s campaign’s lawsuit to stop the vote-counting, the Detroit Free Press reported. The Michigan judge declared that there was no legal basis or evidence to grant the campaign’s request.

Other Than Trump’s Sons & Rudy Giuliani, Most Republicans in Congress Have Remained Quiet Since Election Day

"MASSIVE FRAUD" Rudy Giuliani Says Major LAWSUITS Will Be HappeningWatch what’s happening right NOW from FOX. We are a non-stop stream of breaking news, live events and stories taking place across the nation. Experience news as it occurs with limited commentary and no opinion. 2020-11-04T21:55:57Z

Very few Republicans have spoken out to defend Trump’s since he falsely claimed that he won the presidency on election night. His loudest supporters have been his own sons, Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Many of Trump’s biggest allies in Congress have remained noticeably silent, including those who’ve already won re-election such as South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Following Trump Jr.’s tweet, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz finally spoke out in defense of the president. He tweeted, “Is Fox News still seeing the desert mirage of a Biden victory in Arizona?”

While Fox News and the AP have already called Arizona as a win for Biden, as of mid-day on November 5, multiple other major news outlets still say it’s too close to call. Republican Ohio Representative Jim Jordan questioned the validity of the election in multiple swing states on Twitter. On Thursday, Jordan tweeted, “Why is it always Democrat-run cities in swing states that experience voting issues? Election integrity!”

Republican California Representative Kevin McCarthy attempted to defend Trump by tweeting, Joe Biden wants to ‘count every vote.’ President @realDonaldTrum wants to count every legal vote. There’s a big difference.”

Fox News are grilling Kayleigh McEnany???!!! pic.twitter.com/41s6eMTuJY — wa Mucunu (@mwabilimwagodi) November 5, 2020

However, as Fox News host Martha MacCallum tried explaining to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on November 4, the votes being counted are all legal votes. It’s only taking longer to count the votes due to the number of mail-in ballots sent this year amid coronavirus.

Thus far, there has been no evidence to support that claim that any votes being counted were submitted after November 3.

