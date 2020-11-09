WATCH: Fox News Host Unaware Incredulous Reaction Was on Live TV

Fox News host Sandra Smith appeared not to realize that she was on live TV being seen and heard when responding to guest Cleta Mitchell’s comments on the legitimacy of President Donald Trump‘s legal arguments that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Mitchell, a lawyer based in Washington D.C., was arguing on behalf of Trump, and Smith could not believe the falsehoods she was spewing.

On the morning of November 9, Mitchell was speaking to Smith’s co-host Trace Gallagher when she said, “Remember, just because CNN or even Fox News says who’s president doesn’t make them president” — a statement which makes Smith share her head disbelief and say, “What!?”

It appears that Mitchell could not hear the American Newsroom host talking, and Smith does not seem to be aware that audiences could her comments. For viewers, Smith can be heard talking over Mitchell saying, “What is happening? Like Trace… we’ve called it.”

Fox News pundit refuses to admit Joe Biden won the election. The anchor reacts but doesn't realize she's live on air. pic.twitter.com/dCuh5anCku — Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020

Mitchell says in defense of Trump, “So, I think everybody wants to know this was done properly and legally and that we can trust the results. And I think we have to look at every one of these concerns.”

While Gallagher responds, “Yeah, I think that’s a very good point there,” before turning the conversation to another topic.

The video clip of Smith rolling her eyes at her guest’s claims quickly went viral. Political consultant Timothy Burke was the first to share the video on Twitter. He tweeted it out and said, “Sandra Smith, off-air, reacts to her colleague Trace Gallagher indulging a nutjob who denies the outcome of the election even after Fox News had called it for Joe Biden.”

Smith Has Called Out Guests Such as Kellyanne Conway & Kayleigh McEnany For Making False Statements

Fox News's Sandra Smith was not really having Kellyanne Conway's lies pic.twitter.com/f0rdgBLzjj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020



Smith doesn’t let guests come on her show and share news that she knows is patently false, even if your the president’s senior advisor Kellyanne Conway. On August 19, Conway argues that Biden has no plan for how America should respond to coronavirus, and Smith quickly interjects to say that he does.

When Conway asks, “Yeah, well where is it?” Smith interrupts to say, “He’s got a plan. Joe Biden’s got a plan. It’s on his website. You can read through it.”

SANDRA SMITH: The Bubba Wallace incident was never determined to be a "hoax." Is it helpful for the president to say that? KAYLEIGH McENANY: "There was no hate crime committed against Bubba Wallace." (That does not mean his claim about a noose in his garage was a "hoax.") pic.twitter.com/W5jo5qprEW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2020

Back in July, Smith questioned White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about Trump’s dubious decision to dub NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s noose incident as “a hoax,” after a federal investigation revealed it was pull rope.

McEnany said the president was referring to “this rush to judgment on the facts before the facts are out,” and compared this situation to happened with Jussie Smollett and the Covington kids.

“But Kayleigh, hold on… People are going to quickly call out that that comparison is not fair. To call this a hoax, when [Bubba Wallace] stands by that he truly believes that what it was…”

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Had an On-Air Snafu During His Live MSNBC Interview

I’m taking his phone away for 24 hours. 😂 https://t.co/1OYI8N4LwV — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 7, 2020



It’s been an incredibly busy week in terms of news coverage, and with updates coming in about the projected winner of the election at all hours of the day, on-air snafus were bound to happen. While Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was speaking with MSNBC about the latest development of the 2020 election, his teenage son apparently didn’t realize his father was live-steaming from the living room and walked right into the camera’s frame.

When Shapiro’s son looks up from his phone, viewers can see the realization on his face that he could be seen on national TV, and slowly walks backward out of the camera’s view. If Shapiro noticed his kid crashing his interview, he didn’t show it, neither did MSNBC’s host.

However, Shapiro tweeted out the video shortly afterward and said, “I’m taking his phone away for 24 hours,” with the crying laughing face emoji.

Shapiro has four children with his wife Lori: Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben, according to his official website, and like millions across the nation, he’s been working at home amid coronavirus, which is why his son was able to simply walk by.

READ NEXT: Where Does Vanilla Flavouring Come From? Don’t Spit Out Your Latte Yet