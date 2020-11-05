Why Are Pennsylvania’s Election Results Taking So Long to Count?

Why are Pennsylvania’s votes taking so long to count? As many states like Nevada drag on, Pennsylvania is also taking a long time for the full results to come in. When might we know the election results for Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania offers 20 electoral votes. And while this could swing the election toward former Vice President Joe Biden, losing Pennsylvania doesn’t automatically mean that Biden has lost to President Donald Trump either. However, the state will be a boost to whichever candidate wins it. Calling the state certainly could make a difference in moving things forward.

As of Thursday, November 5, at the time of publication, Trump had 3,247,822 votes (50.12%) and Biden had 3,157,278 votes (48.73%).

These are the current Pennsylvania presidential election results courtesy of Heavy’s partners at Decision Desk HQ:

And below, courtesy of Decision Desk, is the full electoral college map:

The reason that votes are taking so long to be counted is because the mail-in ballots couldn’t even start being counted until Election Day, due to local rules. Many other states were able to start counting ballots earlier, but not Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania received almost 10 times as many mail-in ballots as usual, CNN reported. Officials weren’t allowed to process the state’s mail-in ballots until Election Day in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, was negotiating with the Republican-led legislature to try to allow mail-in ballots to be processed before Election Day, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. But negotiations did not work out, and Republicans adjourned the General Assembly without reaching an agreement. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported that Pennsylvania House Republicans had passed a bill to allow mail-in ballots to be counted before Election Day, but the bill also allowed poll watchers to work in counties where they weren’t registered, a measure that Democrats did not want.

A lot goes into counting mail-in ballots. It’s not just a quick and simple process. Mail-in ballots must be received within three days of the election in order to be counted in the state, and officials then validate the ballot with a registered voter, just as in-person votes are validated, MIT Technology Review reported. Signatures are also matched against a database, and envelopes are opened in a legally mandated manner.

Pennsylvania Results Could Be Known Later Today or Friday

Pennsylvania votes were originally expected to take until Friday to be counted, The Wall Street Journal reported. For example, only 20% of the 350,000 mail-in ballots for Philadelphia had been counted by earlier on Thursday.

However, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said later on Thursday that the majority are expected to be counted by that day, CBS News reported. She said the winner could be known as early as later today, Washington Post reported.

Trump is leading, but the majority of the ballots that still need to be counted might lean Biden because they are from more heavily Democratic areas. The Trump campaign has also filed three lawsuits concerning the Pennsylvania vote, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The state was given a three-day extension to count mail-in ballots after Election Day by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Trump’s Campaign Declared a Victory While Millions of Votes Were Still Being Counted

Bill Stepien on press call: "We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania. This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math." — Tessa Berenson (@tcberenson) November 4, 2020

During a press call on Wednesday, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said they were declaring victory in Pennsylvania, reported Tessa Berenson, the White House correspondent for Time. Around the same time that Stepien made the announcement to the press, others associated with Trump took to Twitter to make similar proclamations. The president’s son Eric Trump tweeted, “We have won Pennsylvania!” His tweet included a warning from Twitter that official sources had not yet called the race.

We have won Pennsylvania! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, also declared victory in Pennsylvania on Twitter. At the time these declarations were made, there were still millions of votes waiting to be counted.

