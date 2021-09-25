Gabby Petito’s Funeral Arrangements & Obituary Video

Gabby Petito’s funeral will be held at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, on Long Island, New York, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, according to her obituary, as the search continues for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The memorial visitation will be open to the public, Petito’s family announced. Petito’s family is asking for donations for the future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Petito, 22, was reported missing 10 days after Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country road trip. Her body was found Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Officials are conducting a manhunt for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a swampy nature preserve in Florida.

An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie Thursday, September 23, 2021, related to Wyoming federal court allegations on the use of “unauthorized devices” following Petito’s death, according to NBC News. Officials told NBC that the arrest warrant is related to allegations he used a debit card he was not permitted to use, and is not directly related to Petito’s death.

Petito’s Funeral Announcement Drew Hundreds of Comments From Around the Country & Her Family Posted an Obituary Memorial Video

Gabby Petito’s family posted a memorial video for the young woman on the Moloney Funeral Home website. It included videos from throughout her life, pictures from her childhood, photos with family and friends, and landmark moments in her short life.

“In loving memory. Gabby Petito: 1999 – 2021,” the video said, next to a picture of the Petito family when she was younger.

Petito’s funeral announcement posted by the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook was simple. It said:

A Memorial Visitation will be held for Gabby Petito on Sunday, September 26 from 12-5pm at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home, located at 825 Main St. Holbrook, NY 11741. Flowers can be ordered through Events by Towers Nesconset. 631-979-8848 or flowersbytowers.com

The announcement added:

“In lieu of flowers, Gabby’s family is asking for donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation. Donations can be made electronically at http://Johnnymacfoundation.org. Thank you.”

In just over 24 hours, the Facebook post had nearly 300 comments.

“Rest In Peace beautiful girl! Fly high with the angels! Sending love & prayers to Gabby’s family & friends! Praying for you’re strength & healing in the days ahead! Praying for Justice… from Idaho,” one comment said.

“To Gabby’s Mom , Dad and Family and friends. My heart breaks along with yours on the loss of Gabby. I hope and pray justice will be served so she can rest in peace and you all can in time have some closure on this senseless tragedy. I wish I could take away some of the pain you are feeling . God bless you and God bless Gabby,” another person wrote.

Petito’s Dad, Joseph Petito, Said Her Instagram Photos Are All He Has Left of His Daughter

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, told PEOPLE he mourned when his daughter’s Instagram page was briefly taken down. Although it was quickly restored, he said her account was the only thing he had left of his little girl. At the time of the interview with PEOPLE, Petito’s body had not yet been found.

“I cried for like 10 minutes,” Joseph Petito said after the page was removed. “I’m not naive to how these stories usually end. So, if it does end that way — and that’s a big if — those pictures were all I had left.”

Joseph Petito described his daughter as “so amazing” in his interview with PEOPLE.

“She’s so artistic. She’s an amazing artist. She loves to draw. She has a great eye with decorating … She’s that flower child type of personality. The old soul, you know?” he told PEOPLE.

He added, “If Woodstock was still going on, she’d still be there, man. She’s a hippie from the ’60s, all right? She’s a Beatles fan, round glasses … a free spirit.”

