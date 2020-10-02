Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director and a current advisor to President Trump, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, October 1, according to Bloomberg News.

Hicks, according to the news report, had traveled on Air Force One with Trump to and from his debate on Tuesday. However, Bloomberg News — citing unnamed sources — reported that Trump had not contracted coronavirus.

Multiple White House cabinet and staff members have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic began, including Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser; Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff; a White House cafeteria and Trump’s personal valet, the New York Post reported.

Hicks Was with Trump as Recently as Wednesday, September 30

.@NewsHour has confirmed that Hope Hicks, who traveled with President Trump on Air Force One to and from the debate this week and to his Minnesota rally yesterday, has tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/nDY4sjFKqG — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2020

Hicks had traveled with Trump to the debates; at the debate, Trump’s family members and other supporters were seen not wearing masks, despite rules from the Cleveland Clinic facility requiring that all debate participants (except for the moderator and candidates) do so. Hicks also accompanied Trump to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Bloomberg News reported that Hicks had experienced “symptoms” of the disease and The New York Times reported that she was quarantined on the flight home.

Here is what White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, as reported by The Times:

The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current C.D.C. guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling.

