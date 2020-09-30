WATCH: Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate [FULL VIDEO]

If you didn’t get a chance to watch all of the first 2020 presidential debate tonight, September 29, you haven’t lost your chance. The full video of the debate between President Donald Trump versus former Vice President Joe Biden debate is available below.

Watch the Full Debate

You can watch the full debate in the video below. It will be a live stream until a few minutes after the debate ends, when it reverts to being a fully rewatchable video. The direct link to the video is here, just in case it doesn’t appear below.

First 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe BidenPresident Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland, OH. https://www.c-span.org/debates/ 2020-09-11T18:06:56Z

Tonight’s debate was different from what we’re used to because of the pandemic. The debate is co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. It was held at the Health Education Campus at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here’s another video from PBS News Hour.

WATCH LIVE: The First 2020 Presidential Debate | Special Coverage & Analysis | PBS NewsHourThe first of three 2020 presidential debates kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, where incumbent President Donald Trump meets former Vice President Joe Biden. We begin our coverage at 6 p.m. EDT with our nightly PBS NewsHour broadcast, followed by an hour of election-related programming. At 8 p.m. EDT, NewsHour’s senior political reporter, Daniel Bush, will… 2020-09-21T18:48:08Z

The University of Notre Dame was the original host for tonight’s debate, but the university ended up backing out because of concerns about COVID-19. Because Case Western is partnering with Cleveland Clinic for tonight’s debate, it was able to fully prepare for a strong pandemic response. Cleveland Clinic was already retained by the Commission on Presidential Debates to serve as the Health Security Advisor this year for all four of the debates.

In addition, tickets were very limited for this debate as compared to previous years (and even previous Democratic debates except for the very last one). The Commission on Presidential Debates noted on its website: “Tickets were extremely limited. We understand that there is a great deal of excitement about this historic and high-profile event, but due to health and safety protocols, tickets were extremely limited.”

The website also noted all the steps they are taking to secure the debate against COVID-19:

A broad range of risk-mitigation strategies, including limiting audience size, adding distance between seats, incorporating personal health screening and safety measures, and implementing disinfectant measures, will help protect everyone within the space. Specific debate plans may change based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Debate precautions will be aligned with county, state and CDC guidelines for health, safety and physical distancing.

What’s Next After Tonight?

After tonight, the vice presidential debate is next on Wednesday, October 7, at the University of Utah.

Then on Thursday, October 15, is the second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at Belmont University.

Each debate will be 90 minutes long without commercial interruption.

Although Trump once said he would agree to debate Biden on Joe Rogan‘s show, this does not appear to be occurring. During a podcast released on September 11, Rogan and guest Tim Kennedy talked about the possibility of having Trump and Biden on the podcast at the same time.

Rogan said, “First of all, I would want no one else in the room. … Just the three of us. … And you would have to stream it live so no one could edit it, and I would want them in there for hours.”

Trump later tweeted that he was in favor of debating Biden on a Rogan podcast. This would have gone against the Commission’s rules on debates, so it was unlikely to happen.

