Missing in Houston: Help Locate Those Who Need To Be Found [2/17/22]

Texas law enforcement agencies are seeking the help of the public to find dozens of people who were last seen in Houston. Some have been missing for decades, including Rita Mae Hughes, who was last seen at a bus stop in 1986 headed for Louisiana.

The Texas Department of Public Safety operates the Missing Persons Clearinghouse and online bulletin to release information in those cases.

Anyone with information on the following missing persons cases or on any other Houston and Harris County missing persons case is asked to call the Texas Department of Public Safety, Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074 or 800-346-3243, or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons and Runaway unit at 713-274-9360.

Here are some of the stories of Houston’s missing people:

Sherri Lyn Dean Was Released From the Hospital in 2007 & Vanished

Sherri Lyn Dean was last seen October 14, 2007, when she was released from Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to The Charley Project. She was 45 years old at the time and is 58 today. The missing persons website said she may be using her middle name and may be spelling her first name “Sherrie.”

Dean is missing a finger on her right hand. She is a White female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

The Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse Online Bulletin says she has a scar above her left eye and double piercings in each ear. The Houston Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

Rita Mae Hughes’ Husband Dropped Her Off at a Bus Stop in 1986 & Her Family Never Saw Her Again

On December 8, 1986, the husband of Rita Mae Hughes dropped her off at the Trailways Bus Station, and she was never seen again, according to the Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse Online Bulletin. She was 29 at the time and is 63 today. She lived in Magnolia, Texas at the time of her disappearance.

The Charley Project reported that Hughes’ husband dropped her off at the bus station because she was headed to Louisiana to visit relatives, but she never made it there.

“Her husband said Hughes was crying, upset and irrational when he last saw her. She never arrived in Louisiana and has never been heard from again. Her mother reported her missing on December 19,” the Charley Project reported.

The Charley Project lists her as a missing endangered person and Texas DPS lists her as an involuntary missing person.

“She is missing under suspicious circumstances and police suspect she was taken against her will,” The Charley Project reported.

Police said she also uses the name Rita Mae Midkiff. She is 5-feet 6-inches tall with brown hair and green eyes and wore glasses. She weighed 120 pounds at the time of her disappearance, police said. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

