Jake Angeli, the ‘Q Shaman’ Identified As Key Player in Capitol Protest

Jake Angeli, a well-known QAnon influencer known as the “Q Shaman,” was a central figure in the siege on the Capitol yesterday, making his way into memes and photos with his conspicuous horned helmet.

Angeli took photos behind the Senate dais and was seen walking around the Capitol building with a bullhorn, wearing his signature hat and red, white and blue face paint.

He has also held a leading role at far-right rallies in Phoenix, Arizona, according to The Arizona Republic. He told the newspaper that QAnon validated beliefs he has held since about 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

Angeli Shows Up at Protests Shirtless Wearing a Horned Helmet, Face Paint & Ragged Pants & He Has Appeared at Pro-Trump Protests in Arizona

.@FBI Seeking Information Related to Violent Activity at the U.S Capitol Building https://t.co/cQ5KtgKXcg Jason Tankersley (Maryland), Matthew Heimbach, Jake Angeli (Phoenix), Adam Johnson (Florida) pic.twitter.com/aqGzq3yXbT — Vlad Markov (@vmarkov) January 7, 2021

Angeli told The Arizona Republic he chooses his protest outfit to attract attention. He appears at protests shirtless, wearing red, white and blue face paint, a horned helmed and ragged pants. He said that attention helps spread his message from QAnon.

“The snowball has been rolling and it’s only getting bigger,” Angeli told the newspaper in February 2020. “We’re the mainstream now.”

At the time, he was a central figure at a protest for Trump in Phoenix. He held a tattered sign that said “Q sent me” and asked others in the crowd if they were familiar with QAnon, getting some affirmative nods in response, the newspaper reported.

Angeli Claimed Capitol Police Tried to Stop Him, Eventually Let Him in & Then Asked Him to Leave in a Disputed Claim

Journalist @marcusdipaola, who took the video, says this is false — cops did not open the barrier. Interview in thread: https://t.co/mJUpIsiQhd — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) January 7, 2021

Angeli claimed that Capitol Police let him in to the building in a claim that was disputed by people who were there.

“They definitely didn’t just open the barriers, the pro-Trump rioters made a fist like they were going to punch the cops, which is why I started recording, then they backed off the barricades. Completely outnumbered, there wouldn’t have been any point in fighting,” witness Marcus DiPaolo said in an interview with New York Magazine’s Justin Miller.

DiPaolo took a video that has been widely circulated on social media, with people saying it looked like cops let the protesters through the barrier.

He added “No, the barrier was there, protesters just pushed it aside and the cops abandoned their post.”

DiPaolo continued the superior officers did not give adequate reinforcements, “hoping to avoid inflaming tensions.”

Early in the protest, about 15 minutes before the breach, he said police were outnumbered “100 to 1.”

“The cops ran to the steps to try to form a line with their asps, got overwhelmed and pushed back up to the top,” DiPaolo said.

I spoke with Jake Angeli, the QAnon guy who got inside the Senate chamber. He said police eventually gave up trying to stop him and other Trump supporters, and let them in. After a while, he said police politely asked him to leave and let him go without arrest — Adrian Morrow (@AdrianMorrow) January 6, 2021

Angeli was one of those who claimed the police let protesters into the Capitol. Adrian Miller of the Globe and Mail in Toronto wrote on Twitter, “I spoke with Jake Angeli, the QAnon guy who got inside the Senate chamber. He said police eventually gave up trying to stop him and other Trump supporters, and let them in. After a while, he said police politely asked him to leave and let him go without arrest.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Graphic Video Shows Woman Shot in Capitol Amid Protest

