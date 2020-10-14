How Many Attended Biden’s Florida Rally? Broward County Crowd Photos

Joe Biden's Florida Rally Crowd Size

Getty How many attended Joe Biden's Florida rallies in Broward County?

On Tuesday, October 13, former Vice President Joe Biden held two socially distant rallies in Broward County, Florida. How many attended the events? Here’s a look at crowd photos and what happened at each.

Biden’s first rally was at Pembroke Pines in Broward County as he visited senior voters, Sun-Sentinel reported. After that rally, he held a rive-in rally in Miramar, Florida.

About 60 People Attended His Socially Distant Pembroke Pines Event

At Pembroke Pines, Biden had choice words about Trump. He said that Trump was hosting “super spread parties” and that it was clear Trump’s “arrogant, reckless COVID response caused one of the worst tragedies in American history.”

GettyLaurie Plotnick helps her husband Sheldon Plotnick of Parkland, Florida, with his N95 face mask they were given to wear before the arrival of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Southwest Focal Point Community Center October 13, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Sun-Sentinel reported that there were about 60 people at his event at Southwest Focal Point Community Center, which included reporters and Democrat staff. Social distancing was enforced with marked off bubbles, all the attendees wore masks, and everyone had their temperature taken before attending the event. Biden wore his mask while speaking for about 30 minutes, Sun-Sentinel noted.

During his Pembroke Pines event, Biden said that he prayed for Trump’s recovery: “I prayed that him coming out of this would change something,” reported Nicole Sganga of CBS News.

GettyReporters sit inside socially distanced circles as they listen to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Tampa Bay Times reported that there were about 75 people waiting outside the event.

GettyPresidential nominee Joe Biden poses for a socially-distanced selfie.

Sganga pointed out the difference between Biden and Trump events in the same state, where Biden focuses on social distancing and Trump focuses on crowd sizes.

Here’s another photo, showing the circles drawn to help people better socially distance themselves.

GettyWearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks.

About 60 Cars Attended His Drive-In Rally in Miramar

About 60 cars attended his drive-in rally later that day in Miramar at Memorial Regional Park, Sun-Sentinel reported.

Biden shared this video from the event:

Biden told the crowd: “Here in Florida, you can determine the outcome of this election. We win Florida and it’s all over.”

Tampa Bay Times reported that the rally was invite-only. Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said on Twitter that the event was much like a drive-in theater, and people could tune into the speeches on their radios.

Here are more photos from his drive-in rally.

GettyDemocratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive in rally in Miramar, Florida.

Supporters were enthusiastic, but many stayed socially distant from people outside their homes or close groups.

GettySupporters cheer as Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive in rally in Miramar, Florida on October 13, 2020.

Biden addressed the crowd, who were gathered in parked cars for the event.

GettySupporters watch as Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks at a drive in rally in Miramar.

Many carried signs while keeping their distance.

GettySupporters watch as Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks at a drive in rally in Miramar, Florida.

In the photo below, you can see one of the signs that supporters carried. This one reads: “Biden Harris Report Card.”

GettySupporters look on as Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive in rally in Miramar, Florida.

Sophia Hidalgo, pictured below, decorated her car for the event.

GettyWearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Sophia Hildalgo, 18, of Miami sits in her car window as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks.

Many supporters brought flags or decorated their cars for the drive-in rally.

GettyWearing face masks and staying with their cars to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, supporters cheer for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

GettySophia Hildalgo (L) and Amore Rodriguez of Miami stay with their car decorated in Cubans for Biden paint as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks.

GettyDemocratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks during a drive in rally in Miramar, Florida.

GettyMany decorated their cars for the event.

Biden’s campaign has always been adamant about social distancing. In early October, Bernie Sanders held a series of in-person rallies for Biden. At one in New Hampshire, which strictly enforced social distancing, Fox News noted that Sanders said about the event: “Maybe some Republicans will make fun of us for this event. We limited attendance. We, as you can see, spaced out. No one was let in without wearing a mask. That’s what we believe. And I think we’re right on that.”

That event was also attended by about 60 people. That same week, Sanders hosted two rallies for Biden in Michigan. The first was to 25 people allowed inside, with about 60 outside, and the second was a drive-in rally with about 180 cars present.

