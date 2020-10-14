How Many Attended Biden’s Florida Rally? Broward County Crowd Photos

On Tuesday, October 13, former Vice President Joe Biden held two socially distant rallies in Broward County, Florida. How many attended the events? Here’s a look at crowd photos and what happened at each.

Biden’s first rally was at Pembroke Pines in Broward County as he visited senior voters, Sun-Sentinel reported. After that rally, he held a rive-in rally in Miramar, Florida.

About 60 People Attended His Socially Distant Pembroke Pines Event

Perhaps 60 people in room at Southwest Focal Point Senior Center in Pembroke Pines for @JoeBiden remarks on senior issues.

Room has social distancing circles on carpet. Everyone wearing masks. Mostly media, some campaign staff, some Broward Democratic activists. pic.twitter.com/tix76Ex7YB — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 13, 2020

At Pembroke Pines, Biden had choice words about Trump. He said that Trump was hosting “super spread parties” and that it was clear Trump’s “arrogant, reckless COVID response caused one of the worst tragedies in American history.”

Sun-Sentinel reported that there were about 60 people at his event at Southwest Focal Point Community Center, which included reporters and Democrat staff. Social distancing was enforced with marked off bubbles, all the attendees wore masks, and everyone had their temperature taken before attending the event. Biden wore his mask while speaking for about 30 minutes, Sun-Sentinel noted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he prayed for President Donald Trump’s recovery. He adds, “I prayed that him coming out of this would change something.” pic.twitter.com/FnqFhD5lrb — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 13, 2020

During his Pembroke Pines event, Biden said that he prayed for Trump’s recovery: “I prayed that him coming out of this would change something,” reported Nicole Sganga of CBS News.

Tampa Bay Times reported that there were about 75 people waiting outside the event.

Sganga pointed out the difference between Biden and Trump events in the same state, where Biden focuses on social distancing and Trump focuses on crowd sizes.

Same state… VERY different campaign stops. Today with Joe Biden in Pembroke Pines, Florida vs. Yesterday with Donald Trump in Sanford, Florida pic.twitter.com/Uqz06SxnAB — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 13, 2020

Here’s another photo, showing the circles drawn to help people better socially distance themselves.

About 60 Cars Attended His Drive-In Rally in Miramar

About 60 cars under the amphitheater at Miramar Regional Park for @JoeBiden drive-in rally. More on the periphery. pic.twitter.com/0wZGN75MTE — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 13, 2020

About 60 cars attended his drive-in rally later that day in Miramar at Memorial Regional Park, Sun-Sentinel reported.

Drivers demonstrating support for ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ at Miramar rally. pic.twitter.com/RAgqncbnFW — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 13, 2020

Biden shared this video from the event:

Biden told the crowd: “Here in Florida, you can determine the outcome of this election. We win Florida and it’s all over.”

Some milling about during warm ups, but people at @JoeBiden drive-in Miramar event are mask wearers and are generally staying socially distant. pic.twitter.com/injPDQBDiR — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 13, 2020

Tampa Bay Times reported that the rally was invite-only. Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said on Twitter that the event was much like a drive-in theater, and people could tune into the speeches on their radios.

The @JoeBiden drive-in event is very much like a drive-in theater. Except the entertainment will be the presidential nominee. (And the handful of people with @realDonaldTrump flags at entrance to Miramar Regional Park.)

People can tune into speeches on car radios. — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) October 13, 2020

Here are more photos from his drive-in rally.

Supporters were enthusiastic, but many stayed socially distant from people outside their homes or close groups.

Biden addressed the crowd, who were gathered in parked cars for the event.

Many carried signs while keeping their distance.

In the photo below, you can see one of the signs that supporters carried. This one reads: “Biden Harris Report Card.”

Sophia Hidalgo, pictured below, decorated her car for the event.

Many supporters brought flags or decorated their cars for the drive-in rally.

Biden’s campaign has always been adamant about social distancing. In early October, Bernie Sanders held a series of in-person rallies for Biden. At one in New Hampshire, which strictly enforced social distancing, Fox News noted that Sanders said about the event: “Maybe some Republicans will make fun of us for this event. We limited attendance. We, as you can see, spaced out. No one was let in without wearing a mask. That’s what we believe. And I think we’re right on that.”

That event was also attended by about 60 people. That same week, Sanders hosted two rallies for Biden in Michigan. The first was to 25 people allowed inside, with about 60 outside, and the second was a drive-in rally with about 180 cars present.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates