How Many People Were at Bernie Sanders’ Rally for Biden in New Hampshire? [Crowd Photos]

Bernie Sanders led a socially distanced rally for Joe Biden on Saturday, October 3 in New Hampshire. It’s the first in a number of in-person rallies that he plans to hold for the Biden-Kamala Harris campaign. Here’s a look at crowd photos and how many attended Sanders’ first rally for Biden in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Sanders Said They Limited How Many Could Attend the Event in Order to Enforce Social Distancing

Before the event, NBC Boston reported that attendance was going to be capped in order to keep the crowd smaller, and people would be required to social distance.

According to Fox News, Sanders said about the event: “Maybe some Republicans will make fun of us for this event. We limited attendance. We, as you can see spaced out. No one was let in without wearing a mask. That’s what we believe. And I think we’re right on that.”

Gary Grumbach of NBC News estimated that about 60 people were at the event.

About 60 folks here, socially distanced and in masks. pic.twitter.com/IDBbaNgCzm — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 3, 2020

Sanders talked about the difference between Biden’s campaign style and President Donald Trump’s. Trump is currently at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center being treated for COVID-19. Trump hosted a rally on Wednesday and his aide Hope Hicks came down ill during the event. The next day, Hicks was diagnosed with coronavirus and Trump tested positive himself a few hours later.

.@BernieSanders: “I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck. @JoeBiden grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck. Many of you are living paycheck to paycheck.

…

We need an economy that works for all of us.” #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/DG0BHkw8ji — OrganizeNH 🍂🦌~ 603-GO-N-VOTE ~ (@OrganizeNH) October 3, 2020

The N.H. Democratic Party shared this photo from the event:

“At this critical and unprecedented moment in American history, it is absolutely imperative that we stand together… and elect @JoeBiden as the next president of the United States.” –@BernieSanders Make your plan to vote today at https://t.co/iRi6r7M4Pl! #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/FBwK4RbZnI — NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) October 3, 2020

Adam Sexton of WMUR 9 shared this photo from the event:

Donnie J. Spencer, grassroots director for New Hampshire Democrats, shared this photo of the socially distanced group:

Nothing more #NHpolitics than a safe, socially-distant event with @BernieSanders talking to Granite Staters about why they should vote for #BidenHarris2020 at an Upper Valley ski resort in beautiful fall weather 🍁🍂 #LuckyToLiveNH #LeafPeeping pic.twitter.com/XuqSSI3mH4 — 603-GO-N-VOTE 📞🗳 (@donniejspencer) October 3, 2020

Donald Stokes, New Hampshire political director for Joe Biden’s campaign, shared this photo on Twitter.

During his speech, Sanders talked about Trump downplaying the virus and said the economy won’t be fixed until the pandemic is properly addressed.

Rob DiRienzo of Fox News reported that while Biden won’t attack Trump while he is at Walter Reed, Sanders did not make the same promise. He said that Trump had gone to war against scientists and didn’t respect social distancing or masks.

While Biden said he won’t attack Trump while he’s in the hospital, Bernie Sanders laid into him after his rally: “Trump has gone to war against scientists. Not respected social distancing or mask wearing,” adding, “The president’s illness makes it more apparent we need Biden.” pic.twitter.com/bSK5GMSStb — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) October 3, 2020

DiRienzo shared these photos of the crowd at the event.

This is the first time Bernie is campaigning in person since the pandemic started. Democrats narrowly won New Hampshire in 2016 and now with a month until the election, it’s crunch time. pic.twitter.com/i5W87syMzE — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) October 3, 2020

In just a bit, Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a socially-distanced rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign. pic.twitter.com/XTu8hYgfr0 — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) October 3, 2020

Sanders said during his speech: “We are living, in my view, in the most dangerous moment in the modern history of this country. There is no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden will be a much better president than has been Donald Trump.”

Andre Pagliarini, a lecturer at Dartmouth, shared this photo from the event on Twitter.

He said that Sanders was “delightful” at the event.

Few things cooler than seeing the delightful @BernieSanders against the backdrop of fall New England foliage. He would have won. pic.twitter.com/pKJgA9ho8h — Andre Pagliarini (@apagliar) October 3, 2020

In an interview with WMUR, Sanders said that Trump’s diagnosis is a wake-up call for everyone. “We certainly wish the president and first lady a full and speedy recovery, but it does tell us this horrible, horrible pandemic can hit anybody,” he said.

Sanders Has More Events Planned in the Near Future

Addressing the media about why we need to defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/U7RuUdLxFu — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) October 3, 2020

Sanders will visit Ann Arbor, Michigan on Monday, October 5, in support of the Biden-Harris campaign. He will speak to college students at 1:30 p.m. in a live stream, according to a press release about the event, M Live reported.

Sanders will also be speaking at a car rally at 5 p.m. in Macomb County on Monday.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates