Kelly Meggs: Florida Man, Oath Keepers Leader Charged in Capitol Riots

Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon, Florida is the self-described leader of the Oath Keepers group who the FBI alleges helped plot the siege on the U.S. Capitol in December on Facebook.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday, February 19, 2021 that Meggs was indicted in the riots, along with eight other people that belong to the Oath Keepers. Meggs, 52, was arrested in Ocala, Florida following the superseding indictment filed in the case. Also charged were Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Florida, Connie Meggs, 59, of Dunnellon, Florida, Laura Steele, 52, of Thomasville, North Carolina, Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, both of Morrow, Ohio. Young was arrested Monday in Tampa, Florida, Connie Meggs was arrested along with Kelly Meggs Wednesday in Ocala, Steele was arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Parkers were arrested Thursday.

Kelly Meggs allegedly wrote a post on Facebook in late December, which said “Trump wants us to make it wild” and told people to pack their bags for Washington, DC, planning to have between 50 to 100,000 people attending.

Meggs Wrote on Facebook About Plans for a Storm of the U.S. Capitol & Planned to Make It ‘Wild,” Federal Officials Said

“Trump said It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! He wants us to make it WILD that’s what he’s saying. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!! Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your s***!!” the post said. “[W]e will have at least 50-100 OK there.”

Around the same time, federal officials allege, Young arranged for firearms and combat training for himself and others. he indictment alleges the Parkers travelled to Washington, DC from Ohio with Watkins and Crowl from Ohio to Washington, D.C.

“In the lead-up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Bennie Parker allegedly communicated extensively with Watkins about potentially joining her militia and combining forces for the events of January 6,” the U.S. District Attorney said.

“The superseding indictment alleges that Kelly and Connie Meggs, Young, Steele, and Sandra Parker donned paramilitary gear and joined with Watkins and Crowl in a military-style ‘stack’ formation that marched up the center steps on the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building,” the press release says.

All nine people are charged in federal court in Washington, DC “for conspiring to obstruct the United States Congress’s certification of the result of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election,” the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said.

They were all charged with one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States. “to corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede an official proceeding.” Bennie Parker and Caldwell were also charged with obstructing an investigation for allegedly deleting incriminating Facebook content.

The Oath Keepers Is a Militia Group Whose Members Believe Conspiracy Theories About Rights Being Stripped Away

Federal agents described the Oath Keepers as a “large but loosely organized collection of militia that believe the federal government has been coopted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their writes,” the criminal complaint filed in the case says.

It goes onto say the group focuses on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first responders, and that the name refers to the oath sworn by military and and police to defend the U.S. Constitution “from all enemies foreign and domestic.”