Benjamin Torre: Dawsonville, Georgia Man Arrested in Capitol Siege

Benjamin Henry Torre, a 23-year-old man from Dawsonville, Georgia, was named as one of the most recent arrests related to the U.S. Capitol siege last month, the FBI announced today.

He claimed Capitol Police “helped” them into the building, and said one day he could tell his children about what he did, according to the criminal complaint filed in his case.

“Benjamin Harry Torre, 23, of Dawsonville, GA was arrested by #FBI Atlanta this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” FBI Atlanta wrote on Twitter.

Investigators allege that he was among a group who broke into the office of Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat. Torre was charged with “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds” and arrested in the Northern District of Georgia on February 9, 2021, according to charging documents filed in his case. His bail was set at $20,000.

Torre Told Federal Agents He Attended the ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally With His Parents & Crawled Into the Capitol Building Through a Broken Window

NEW: Georgia man charged in US Capitol insurrection. Feds allege he was part of group that broke into Capitol hideaway office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) And appears to be a Trump Boat Parade member pic.twitter.com/BCeN3H0KgU — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 9, 2021

Federal agents received a tip that Torre was involved in the siege on the Capitol building January 6, 2021, during discussions to certify the electoral votes for President Joe Biden. A group of Trump supporters attended a “Stop the Steal” rally before the siege, in which former President Donald Trump voiced claims about election fraud. A smaller group of his supporters then broke into the U.S. Capitol while legislators were discussing those voter fraud claims and whether Biden’s votes should be certified.

Investigators interviewed Torre at his home January 21. He told them he drove to Washington, D.C. with members of his family, including his parents, for the rally, according to the criminal complaint filed in his case. He told agents he attended the rally because he is a “patriot” and said Trump told those at the rally to “peacefully march to the Capitol.”

The tip stemmed from an FBI flyer which included photos of people pictured within the U.S. Capitol. Agents received an email from a person, identifying one of the people in the photos as Torre. That person said Torre had talked about being involved in the Capitol siege.