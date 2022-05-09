Lavarr Carroll: Bridgeville Landscaper Found Dead in Scott Township

Lavarr Carroll is the Bridgeville landscaper who was found dead Sunday morning, May 8, launching an investigation from officials who said video showed his body being dumped behind Dairy Queen in Scott Township, according to Allegheny County Police.

Carroll was a 43-year-old landscaper whose death prompted an outpouring of support on social media. Allegheny County Police are asking the public for help identifying those seen in the video.

Scott Township and Bridgeville are neighboring towns located in the southern Pittsburgh suburbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477), or on its social media sites. Callers can remain anonymous.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Are Seeking Help in Identifying the Driver & Passengers of a Dark Colored Sedan Captured on Surveillance Footage

The police investigation into Carroll’s death began at 8:38 a.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, when someone called 911 to report the body of a deceased man was found at Booth Way and Boden Avenue in Scott Township, according to a statement from Allegheny County Police. Scott Township Police were the first to respond to the scene, and confirmed a male’s body was found. Scott Township Police called for the help of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit, which responded to assist.

The police departments obtained surveillance footage and the vehicle they believe was captured on the video.

“Investigators obtained video which showed a dark colored sedan stop at the scene at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday when the victim’s body was dragged from the sedan and placed at the scene. Investigators believe they have located the vehicle involved and are working to identify the occupants,” the statement said.

Police Said Carroll’s Body Showed No Obvious Signs of Trauma

The body of Carroll was found “with no obvious signs of trauma,” officials said in statements. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified Carroll in its news release Monday, May 9, 2022.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner did not release Carroll’s cause or manner of death in its initial statement. WTAE reported the Dairy Queen in the area where Carroll’s body was found has been closed.

Community Members Said They Were Shocked by the Death That Occurred in a Typically Quiet Community

Community members told local news outlets they typically do not see police activity in their area. The community is a quiet one, they said. WPXI spoke to a man who lives nearby, who was walking his dog when he saw police arrive on the scene.

“I always take this route, I saw the commotion and everything so I circled the block, and all the neighbors told me what had happened,” Azizi Obasefu told WPXI. “We never make the news, so, this is a tragedy of course, but that doesn’t occur here.”